OXFORD – Kevin Graham had not hit worry mode, but he did wonder when it was going to happen.
Finally it did.
Graham’s solo home run in the eighth inning was the difference as the Rebels rallied to defeat Belmont 4-3 and win the series before 5,847 fans at Swayze Field.
The win was No. 500 at Swayze Field for Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco.
No. 4 Ole Miss will go for the sweep Sunday at 1:30.
“Kevin had said at breakfast, ‘When am I going to get my first bomb?’ said Ole Miss reliever Taylor Broadway. “It’s pretty ironic. I’m excited for him.”
Broadway himself played big, picking up the win with scoreless innings in the eighth and ninth with two walks and four strikeouts.
Before him left-hander Jackson Kimbrell threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings.
The preseason pick to win the Ohio Valley Conference, the Bruins (3-4) led 3-0 against Ole Miss starter Gunnar Hoglund before the Rebels tied the game with three runs on three hits in the third.
Belmont batters made Hoglund work in his 5 1/3 innings.
He gave up a solo home run in the first to Tommy Crider then two more in the third.
Belmont pushed home its second run with a walk and two singles in succession.
Hoglund might have left the third down 2-0, but second baseman TJ McCants collided with first baseman Trey LaFleur as LaFleur was making a catch in foul territory. When LaFleur fell Carson Shacklett broke from third and scored.
Ole Miss (9-2) had nine hits, two of them from Tim Elko who is now 5 for 8 in the series.
Graham was also credited with two RBIs when he reached on a fielder’s choice in the third.
Graham, a junior from O’Fallon, Missouri, now has 14 career home runs. Ten of them came his freshman season.
“I’ve been a little off the last few weeks,” he said, “but that swing right there felt as good as it could.”
On a windy day when few balls came close to leaving the park Graham’s game-winner came off the bat at 109 miles an hour and traveled 405 feet.
“To hit it out today you earned it,” Bianco said.