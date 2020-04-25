The Mississippi 2020 Grand Slam Sports Tournaments youth baseball events in May are still on the schedule for now.
All April events were canceled when Gov. Tate Reeves issued a shelter-in-place order, but with that expiring on Monday, state director Mike Narmour is hoping he can get his events back to normal.
There are 10 area events scheduled for the month of May, starting with three on May 2, and two more events on May 9, which is Mother’s Day.
Narmour said those five are more than likely to get canceled, and he doesn’t believe anyone will begin playing until the weekend of May 15-16.
“There’s no guarantee that we will get started on May 15, but we are hoping that’s the case,” Narmour said. “When the governor says there can’t be large gatherings, that means nobody will be there.”
There are three area events the weekend of May 15-16, one on May 23, and one on May 30, which Narmour hopes gets played.
Southaven has told Narmour they expect to open on May 15, while the city of Brandon said they’ll open back up on Mother’s Day.
“We are just waiting to hear what the governor is going to say before I start canceling the events that first weekend of May, but I honestly don’t see anything happening that weekend,” Narmour said.
Seven age groups
There are seven different age groups involved with Grand Slam Sports, with the youngest being 7U teams and the oldest being 13U teams. Those are split into five classifications: Rookie, All-Star, American, National and Elite.
Teams are still welcome to sign up for events during this period at grandslamtournaments.com, but Narmour said he is not actively pursuing teams to join at the time.
Most of the area events already have between 5 and 20 teams registered, while a couple have upwards of 30 or more teams.
grand slam event schedule
May 1-2: BIG TIME SPORTS IF YOU CANT HANDLE THE HEAT STAY HOME – Saltillo
May 2: Hey Batter Batter – Pontotoc
May 2: HOMER TIME – Baldwyn
May 9: BIG TIME SPORTS PLAYING FOR ALL THE MOMS – Amory
May 9: MOTHERS DAY CLASSIC – New Albany
May 15-16: WALK OFF CLASSIC – Corinth
May 15-17: 82 CHALLENGE COACHES KID – Starkville
May 16-17: North Ms Ring Bash – Pontotoc
May 23: SALUTE TO OUR TROOPS MEMORIAL DAY BASH – New Albany
May 29-30: CROSSROADS INVITATIONAL – Corinth