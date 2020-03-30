Greatest Sports Movies of All-Time Tournament

Welcome to the 2020 #DJbracket
With the outbreak of COVID-19, the NCAA tournament - along with most all other spring sports - is cancelled for this year. That doesn't mean our sports staff is sitting idle. Instead, while social distancing, they've come up with a bracket that should everyone's competitive nature into high gear.
We've selected the 64 greatest sports movies of all time and will allow you to decide which one is the best.
All voting will take place on Twitter (@Djournalpreps), but feel free to show us how your brackets are filled out or chime in with your takes on Facebook (Djournal Preps). Be sure to follow Djournal Preps on Twitter, and be sure to use the #DJbracket hashtag when sharing your tweets!
The Schedule
Monday, March 30: First round (Costner Regional)
Tuesday, March 31: First round (Chitwood Regional)
Wednesday, April 1: First round (Eastwood Regional)
Thursday, April 2: First round (Cruise Regional)
Monday, April 6: Second round (Costner Regional)
Tuesday, April 7: Second round (Chitwood Regional)
Wednesday, April 8: Second round (Eastwood Regional)
Thursday, April 9: Second round (Cruise Regional)
Monday, April 13: Sweet 16 (Costner Regional)
Tuesday, April 14: Sweet 16 (Chitwood Regional)
Wednesday, April 15: Sweet 16 (Eastwood Regional)
Thursday, April 16: Sweet 16 (Cruise Regional)
Monday, April 20: Elite Eight (Costner & Chitwood regionals)
Tuesday, April 21: Elite Eight (Eastwood & Cruise regionals)
Wednesday, April 22: Final Four
Thursday, April 23: Championship