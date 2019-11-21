STARKVILLE • Farrod Green entered his senior season with a mission in mind – to reclaim his starting position.
Green started 21 games at tight end during his redshirt freshman and sophomore years at Mississippi State, but did not start a single game in 2018.
The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder accomplished his goal and has started all 10 games this fall and rewarded the Bulldogs with his best season yet. He has hauled in a 14 catches for 181 yards and one touchdown thus far.
“It’s been ups and downs with the coaching changes but I just had to stay focused,” Green said. “I knew if I just took care of my stuff and control the things that I can control then this time would come and the opportunity would be there for me. I’m just happy to be here.”
Green’s final season at MSU also reunited him with the man who helped bring him to Starkville in the first place, Tony Hughes. Hughes recruited the former three-star prospect from Wesson during his first stint on the Bulldogs’ staff and became his position coach in the spring after a three-year stint as Jackson State’s head coach.
“He was the guy who recruited my area and in 10th grade, Mississippi State was the first school that started recruiting me,” Green said. “I met coach Hughes then and we built a relationship from the beginning. He’s always been like a second father for me. When he got the position coach job, I was happy because he knows me best.”
Green’s time at State is quickly coming to a close. He graduates next month with a degree in human development and family sciences and will run across Scott Field for the final time in next week’s Egg Bowl.
“It’s going to be bittersweet,” Green said. “I don’t know if I’m going to be emotional or not but it’s something that I’ll soak in and try to play my best game and leave on a good note.”
Green wants to continue his playing career at the next level but one day hopes to trade his helmet and pads in for a whistle and get into the family business, coaching. His father, Calvin, has been the cornerbacks coach at Copiah-Lincoln Community College since 1994.
As Green prepares for the next phase of his life, he is grateful for the friendships and experiences he’s had over the past five years at Mississippi State.
“It’s been great,” Green said. “I’ve played with some great guys who are doing tremendously in the NFL. I’ve learned a lot from different coaches from coach (Dan) Mullen to coach (Joe) Moorhead. I’ve just learned something from each person that I’ve been around and that’s something that I can tell my kids. You meet so many people and you never know where those relationships might take you.”