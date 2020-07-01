TUPELO • The Green Street Mile has the green light for Saturday morning.
The Tupelo Running Club’s annual July 4 race will be its first event since the pandemic began.
“It’s not going to be that much different than other years, but we will be taking reasonable precautions,” race director Terrence Owens said on Wednesday.
Registration will begin at 6 a.m. on Saturday in the parking lot of the Signify (formerly Day-Brite) offices on South Green. The race will begin promptly at 7 a.m. – with a winner crossing the finish line less than five minutes later.
“We had to submit a plan to the city, and the main thing is that we’re encouraging people to download the registration form from our Facebook page and pay by check if possible to cut down on interactions,” Owens said. “We’ll try to maintain six feet between people in the registration line, and my helpers will have masks and gloves. We’ll ask everyone to maintain social distancing until we call everyone to the start line.”
And then, it’ll be a Green Street Mile just like any other in the event’s 35-year history.
Reaching out
“I’ve had a good number of people, the usual folks, who’ve reached out to see if we were having the race this year,” Owens said. “Last year’s race attracted about 100 runners, which was a bit of an uptick. So I’ll be interested to see who’s there.”
Giacomo DeLuca, a Missisisppi State distance runner, won last year in 4 minuts 28 seconds,
Entry fee is $10 for TRC members, $15 for non-members. The first 100 entrants will get shirts.
There will be trophies for the top 3 finishers and the top masters runner for both men and women. There will also be awards for the top three age-group finishers.
The Tupelo Running Club also has its Nightcrawler 5k scheduled to start at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 31, at Ballard Park.