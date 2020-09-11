TUPELO • West Point’s defense found a bit of redemption on Friday night.
A week after giving up 430 yards to Starkville, the visiting Green Wave locked down on Tupelo in a 24-14 win. The Golden Wave were shut out in the first half and couldn’t mount a serious rally after halftime.
“It feels way better – way, way better,” said defensive end Jaquarius Thomas, who had one of West Point’s four sacks. “I think we started better. Last week we were slow starting, and this week we came out right off the bat.”
West Point (1-1), the Daily Journal’s No. 2-ranked large school, built a 21-0 halftime lead. No. 5 Tupelo (0-2) finally scored a pair of touchdowns in the second half.
The Golden Wave were held to minus-8 yards rushing a week after gaining just 47.
“We just haven’t been able to find a rhythm running the ball. We obviously found a rhythm throwing the ball, and that might be our forte,” Tupelo coach Ty Hardin said.
Jake Weir completed 22 of 36 passes for 234 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. His 23-yard strike to Corbin Huggins cut West Point’s lead to 24-14 with 7:26 left in the game, but he was picked off by Jacoby McQuiller on Tupelo’s next possession.
West Point was predictably efficient running the ball, totaling 208 yards on 44 carries. Cameron Young led the way with 83 yards on 16 carries, and his 2-yard TD run opened the game’s scoring late in the first quarter. That was set up by a Jayden Floyd fumble recovery at Tupelo’s 22-yard line.
Jakobe Pate had a 6-yard rushing touchdown in the second period, and then he caught a swing pass from Chris Ivy and raced 37 yards for a three-TD advantage.
“We’ve got a scheme that we want to run, and all of them can produce,” West Point coach Chris Chambless said. “All of them are doing well, and I think they’ll continue to do well.”
Extra Points
Turning Point: Tupelo reached West Point’s 27 late in the second quarter, but a sack by Thomas and an interception by Fred McMillian preserved the Green Wave’s 21-0 lead.
Point Man: Quarterback Corbin Kelly kept Tupelo’s defense honest by completing 4 of 6 passes for 62 yards.
Talking Point: “We haven’t had anything positive happen for us yet. And it’s going to happen sooner or later, hopefully.” – Hardin
Notes
• Tupelo starting DL Jacarious Clayton was out after injuring his knee during the fourth quarter of last week’s game against Neshoba Central.
• Huggins made nine catches for 121 yards. This comes a week after he had five catches for 114 yards.
• West Point hosts Noxubee County next week, while Tupelo hosts Grenada.