BIGGERSVILLE – Belmont needed Kassi Grimes to shut down a Division I prospect on Saturday. So she did.
The senior forward was giving up four inches to Hernando’s 6-foot-2 Abbey Harrison, but she yielded no ground in the Lady Cardinals’ 64-51 win at the Biggersville Girls Classic.
Not only did Grimes record 21 points and 12 rebounds, she held the talented Harrison to six points and three rebounds.
“Kassi always was in the right position,” Belmont coach Chris Higginbottom said. “Even when the girl caught the ball, she was right there in the right position.”
Grimes’ effort was especially important given the absence of center Kalea Koger, who’s out with an injury.
“I was just a little nervous because they said the girl I was guarding was big and that she had a lot of (offers) from D-I, and I knew I had to step up with my team and help,” Grimes said.
Belmont (7-0), the Daily Journal’s No. 4-ranked team, had an all-around strong defensive effort. Hernando (3-1), a strong 6A squad, never could solve the press, with a slew of turnovers leading to easy baskets for the Lady Cardinals.
Junior Rayleigh Guin scored 15 points for Belmont, with four of her six field goals coming on fast-break layups.
“We made them make a lot of decisions and put them in positions where it’s pretty hard to be able to make good decisions,” Higginbottom said. “Our defense was really locked down, especially in the second half.”
Belmont jumped out to a 28-16 lead, but Hernando closed to within 30-26 by halftime.
Then Grimes went to work on the offensive glass, scoring six of her eight third-quarter points on put-backs.
Andrea Manning led the Lady Tigers with 15 points.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Belmont led 44-37 after three quarters and blew open the game with an 11-2 run to open the fourth.
Point Maker: Macie Walker scored 19 points on 5-of-10 shooting for Belmont. She also had 11 rebounds.
Talking Point: “I was very proud of the team win, and that’s a quality win for our program.” – Higginbottom