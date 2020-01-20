BOONEVILLE • Booneville’s three-headed scoring monster was on full display Monday night.
Guards Josh Dukes, Bryton Smith and Trey McKinney combined for 67 points as Booneville beat Houston, 80-77, in a non-division matchup.
Smith scored 27, Dukes scored 26, and McKinney added 14.
“I think the way Houston plays, you have to have guards to beat them,” Booneville coach Michael Smith said. “The kids hit some big shots. We were in trouble early, and Josh hit some huge shots in that stretch where they could’ve very well blown us out.”
Houston (12-8) took a 10-0 lead halfway through the first quarter, and Booneville (13-5) didn’t score until Dukes hit a layup with 3:46 left in the quarter. He followed that layup with four consecutive 3-pointers and Houston took a 16-14 lead after one.
Dukes had all 14 of Booneville’s points.
“I missed my first shot, but I just went in and shot confidently knowing I had to score,” Dukes said. “That was a big boost of confidence not only for me, but for the whole team. It got us energized and back into the game.”
Following that, Dukes drew defenders to him, which opened Smith and McKinney. The two combined for 11 points in the second quarter as the Blue Devils opened up a 34-22 lead.
Booneville pushed its lead to 16 points in the third quarter, but Houston ended the quarter on a 11-2 run to cut the lead back to 56-50.
With both teams in the double bonus for most of the fourth quarter, Booneville made all 16 of its free throw attempts to keep its lead. Booneville led by eight points in the last minute, but Keshon Bynum and Shemar Crawford made back-to-back buckets.
The Hilltoppers had one last chance to tie the game, but couldn’t connect on a deep 3-point attempt as time expired.
(G) Booneville 73, Houston 69: Mary Houston Ivy scored a career-high 36 points to help Booneville (6-9) overcome a 12-point deficit in the second half. Hannah Davis added 16 points.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Smith and Chandler Johnson hit four free throws to put Booneville up by eight points with 30 seconds left.
Point Maker: Smith made 13 of his 14 free throw attempts. Booneville made 26 of 30 total free throws.
Talking Point: “You better be able to make free throws. To win, you have to have guard applaud and be able to make free throws. For the most part, we handled it well and we made most of our free throws.” Smith said.