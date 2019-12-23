Wide receiver Stephen Guidry will join three of his Mississippi State teammates at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in Pasadena, California on Jan. 18 at Rose Bowl Stadium.
Guidry is currently third on the team with 24 catches this season for 311 yards and four touchdowns. He led the Bulldogs with 440 receiving yards as a junior in 2018.
The 6-foot-4, 200-pounder from New Roads, Louisiana is the eighth State player to be selected for an all-star game this season. Jaquarius Landrews, Tyre Phillips and Chauncey Rivers will join him in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl while Brian Cole will play in the Senior Bowl and Tommy Stevens and Darryl Williams represent the Bulldogs at the East-West Shrine Bowl.