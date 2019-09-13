STARKVILLE – Landon Guidry’s college career did not begin the way that he wanted.
Guidry tore his left anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in Mississippi State’s final fall scrimmage prior to the 2017 season, which would keep him sidelined the remainder of his true freshman season.
After seven months of rehab, Guidry was cleared to return in the Spring of 2018 and spent much of the next year learning to trust his knee again.
“There was a mental barrier just trying to overcome that and trusting my rehab,” Guidry said. “To this point, I have no complaints about my knee.”
With the injury now in his rear-view mirror, Guidry turned his focus towards becoming the best safety he can be. The 6-foot, 195-pounder from Spring Hill, Tennessee appeared in eight games as a redshirt freshman last year and played in both contests for the Bulldogs this year, recording a pair of tackles.
“I’m just trying to be a Swiss Army knife on the back end for coach (Bob) Shoop,” Guidry said. “I’m right behind Jaquarius Landrews. I’m a sophomore and he’s a senior so I’m trying to take in his experience on the field and that’s helped me a lot tremendously. I can’t wait to get out on the field and show people what I can do.”
Landrews isn’t the only safety that Guidry has sponged off of in Starkville. He also picked the brain of current Oakland Raiders safety Johnathan Abram as well last year.
“I learned a lot from Johnathan Abram, especially with him being a first round draft pick,” Guidry said. “What I took from him was always flying around to the ball. You might not do everything right from a defensive call perspective, but if you’re hustling and getting to the ball then you’re going to make plays.”
With both starting safety spots up for grabs entering the year, there was a healthy battle between those in the safety room to obtain those roles this fall.
“There was great competition throughout this spring and fall camp,” Guidry said. “But at the end of the day, we’re all brothers and we act and treat each other like family. There are no harsh feeling but there’s always competition.”
With Guidry running second team at strong safety behind Landrews, he found other ways to work himself onto the field. Guidry is a starter on the punt, punt return and kickoff teams.
“Special teams is where it all starts,” Guidry said.
The former three-star prospect earned a dozen scholarship offers during the recruiting process and remains grateful for the chance he was awarded from MSU to compete in the Southeastern Conference.
“It’s been unbelievable and I can’t begin to tell you how blessed I feel everyday for getting this opportunity that so many people would kill for,” Guidry said. “It’s hard work and does feel like a job but at the end of the day, I know it’ll be worth it.”