Tupelo's Gum Tree 10k, which was scheduled for May 9, will join the area's other popular spring races in postponing, race director Jennifer Martin said Tuesday afternoon.
Rescheduling may prove difficult in 2020, Martin noted: "There's going to be a lot of things trying to reschedule" as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The Corinth Coca-Cola Classic 10k announced the postponement from its May 2 date on Monday. It’s the first such delay in the 39-year history of the race
“It’s the responsible thing to do,” race director Mona Lisa Grady told the Daily Corinthian.
Oxford's Double Decker Spring Run, which was set for April 25, has been reset for Aug. 15 to coincide with the rescheduled annual festival.