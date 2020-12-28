ECRU • Shemiah Hadley was held in check in the first half, but North Pontotoc's star senior shined in the second half on Monday night.
Hadley totaled 16 points in the final two quarters to guide No. 9 North Pontotoc over Ingomar, 50-44.
“You expect that out of your best player,” North Pontotoc head coach Matt Waldrop said. “She’s got another gear she can get into. She presents a problem with the ball in her hands in the open floor.”
North Pontotoc (9-3) needed a spark in the second half because Ingomar (8-4) certainly took all the momentum into the break.
The Lady Falcons connected on four 3-pointers in the second quarter, three coming from Kaylee Johnson and the last a buzzer-beating bank shot from Katie Beth Hall for the 28-25 lead.
Waldrop turned to a triangle-and-two defense to take away Johnson and Ingomar's leading scorer, Macie Phifer, who scored eight points, six in the first half.
Ingomar scored just 16 points in the second half.
“Ingomar is one of the top three kings of man-to-man defense, and we play a lot of teams in man. I’d like to play them in man but they are too good against man-to-man. They execute better against that, so we had to do something different,” Waldrop said.
Hadley scored eight points in the fourth, including her team's first seven points to build a 47-40 lead midway through the quarter – the Lady Vikings' largest of the night.
“We executed what coach (Waldrop) told us to do. He basically told us what they were going to do, so I waited until the right time and did what I supposed to do,” said Hadley.
Senior post player Maddie Guerin added 12 points and five rebounds, as didMacy Thomas, who scored 10 points in the first half for the Lady Vikings.
Johnson scored a team-high 13 points for Ingomar, and Lindsey Dillard pitched in 10.
(B) Ingomar 69, North Pontotoc 49: Tyson Smithey led the No. 6-ranked Falcons (13-3) with 30 points. Zach Shugars added 13 and Adin Johnson scored 11.
Jordan Meaders notched a team-high 16 points for the Vikings (5-4).
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Hadley scored the Lady Vikings' first seven points of the fourth to secure a 47-40 lead with under five minutes to play.
Point Maker: Hadley tallied 22 points, eight rebounds and six steals.
Talking Point: “I’ve always taught the best medicine against a junky defense is the other players have to make plays, and tonight we didn’t.” – Ingomar head coach Trent Adair