MANTACHIE • Javonn Hadley, Kha’sen Mitchell and the Mooreville Troopers were too much to handle on Tuesday night.
The Mooreville boys beat rival Mantachie, 78-52, in a non-division matchup. Hadley paced the Troopers with 27 points while Mitchell scored 19 and Mooreville jumped out to a 16-point lead at halftime.
“I thought we played pretty good team ball and we were really balanced,” Mooreville coach Jim Tally said. “We knocked down some shots and we scored at the bucket with our size and athleticism. We got some easy buckets inside.”
The teams traded shots back and forth for the first six minutes, but Mitchell knocked down a 3-pointer to put Mooreville (6-3) a 3-point lead, then Will Austin drained a buzzer beating 3-pointer to give Mooreville a 15-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Mitchell and Hadley each had six in the quarter.
To start the second, Mantachie (5-5) kept it a six-point game until three minutes left in the half. After making it 26-20, Mooreville finished the half on a 12-2 run, with Hadley scoring seven of the 12.
“I was just making my layups,” Hadley said. “We were focused and we played as a team and weren’t selfish.”
The Troopers continued its run to open the third quarter, starting on a 13-3 run to push its lead out to 51-27. Mantachie’s Jake Wiygul scored eight of his 15 points during the third quarter to try and keep the game within distance, but the Troopers never let the game get within 20 points the rest of the way.
“We were off tonight,” Mantachie coach Scott Collier said. “We’ve played better than that all year. Their pressure and defense just kind of threw us out of our game. Their big guys made us change our shots.”
(G) Mantachie 49, Mooreville 47: McKinley Montgomery scored a game-high 21 points while Mantachie hit 12 of its 14 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter to give the Lady Mustangs (7-4) the rivalry win.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Hadley scored 13 points during a 25-5 run that spanned across the second and third quarters.
Point Man: Hadley finished with 24 of his 27 points in the paint.
Talking Point: “He hunts the ball around the rim. A lot of his points this year have come around the rim. He gets out and runs and gets some easy buckets off steals and rebounds," Tally said of Hadley.