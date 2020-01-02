BELDEN – The Tupelo Christian Prep girls basketball team prides itself on defense, but the Eagles were firing on all cylinders on Thursday night.
No. 10-ranked TCPS beat West Union, 60-26, in a non-division matchup. It was the Eagles’ second-highest point total of the season. On defense, TCPS forced 17 turnovers and held West Union to its season-low in points.
“I don’t know that I’ve ever been more proud of a group of kids because we haven’t been in school and this is a tough game to play,” TCPS coach Ron Nichols said. “I thought it said a lot about our kids. We came out and played the way we are capable of playing.”
The Eagles (12-3) opened the game on a 10-2 run, then turned that into a 19-5 lead at the end of the first quarter. TCPS forced six turnovers in the quarter and used six points from Ainsley Hale and seven points from Savannah Adair.
Adair entered the game averaging 4.5 points, but made three layups and a free throw attempt in the quarter.
“Savannah came to play in the first quarter,” Nichols said. “I think she helped us separate. Everyone knows about Ainsley and they know we have a few shooters, but when she stepped in there, that allowed us to do some other things.”
TCPS continued that run to start the second quarter, and jumped out to a 30-9 run, then led 36-15 at the half. West Union (9-7) sharpshooter Annie Orman had only eight points in the first half, and she didn’t score in the second half.
TCPS pushed its lead to 49-21 going into the fourth quarter, then cruised to the win behind five fourth quarter free throws in the closing minutes.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: TCPS finished the first quarter on a 9-0 run to push its lead to 19-5 at the break.
Point Maker: Hale finished with 20 points and eight assists.
Talking Point: “We just shut down what I consider to be a really good 1A basketball team. We scored some points, but even if we had not hit shots, we would’ve still had a chance to win that game with the way our defense played,” Nichols said about forcing 17 turnovers.