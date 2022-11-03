I did a few stories on Will Hall last summer when he would soon raise the curtain on his first August camp as coach at Southern Miss.
Every football program that requires change at the top has its own set of issues for the next guy to handle.
If you’re lucky, the program was winning, and the departing coach left behind a loaded roster whose best players chose not to transfer.
Bobby Hall’s son was not that lucky.
COVID football was tough all over in 2020 but especially so in Hattiesburg, where Southern Miss had three head coaches in one season.
The administration abruptly parted ways with former coach Jay Hopson on Sept. 7 three days after a season-opening loss to South Alabama.
Interim coach Scotty Walden left in late October for the Austin Peay job, so it was Tim Billings who finished a 3-7 season.
Will Hall played quarterback for Bobby at Amory in the late 1990s and went on to a stellar career at North Alabama.
Among those stories last summer, the short piece with comments from Bobby Hall got the most hits. The elder Hall was 310-106 with four state championships at various places, three of them at Amory, one in 1998 with Will taking snaps.
Now Will Hall is beginning to earn his own name recognition as he starts stacking wins on top of one another in the Southern Miss restoration project. Those who watched him grow up at various stages of a football life have predicted success for him in Hattiesburg. Actually, they predict it anywhere for Will Hall.
There were injuries and attrition last year in Hall’s first season. Finally a couple of wins came, double-figure margins against Louisiana Tech and Florida International, mostly with a running back playing quarterback.
A year later, the Eagles are 5-3, one win from bowl-eligibility as they face Georgia State Saturday at 2.
They opened with a four-overtime, two-point loss to Southern Miss alum Hugh Freeze and Liberty. They lost the following week at Miami but have since won five out of six. They remain the only team to have beaten Tulane to date.
In a revamped Sun Belt Conference that touts regional rivalries and games fans can get to, Southern Miss and Marshall, Conference USA escapees, were considered the shiny new toys.
Now the Golden Eagles are playing like it.
Southern Miss remains a work in progress and may still be a hot young quarterback away from its next growth spurt.
For now, the Golden Eagles are tied for second with South Alabama in the Sun Belt’s West Division.
Having played in Division II, that’s where Hall’s contacts where. He spent six years as a D2 head coach with successful stops at both West Alabama and West Georgia. It was an unconventional path that delayed opportunities to become an FBS head coach.
Hall, 42, began his FBS path in 2017 as offensive coordinator at Louisiana-Lafayette. He was associate head coach at Memphis before joining the staff at Tulane as offensive coordinator for 2019 and 2020.
Challenges remain, including South Alabama and East Division leader Coastal Carolina, so bowl-eligibility won’t come easily.
Little in the transition has come easily for Will Hall, but his work, effort and energy are beginning to pay off for the Golden Eagles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.