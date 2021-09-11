Hall, Golden Eagles seek season's first win against Grambling State From staff reports Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Author twitter Author email Sep 11, 2021 23 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Will Hall’s opening game as coach at Southern Miss was a struggle.The Golden Eagles gained just 258 yards and committed four turnovers in a 31-7 loss at South Alabama.Southern Miss will try to deliver Hall, the former Amory star, his first win Saturday night at 6 against Grambling State at M.M. Roberts Stadium.Defense wasn’t the biggest problem for Southern Miss in Mobile as the Golden Eagles limited the Jaguars to 300 total yards.But Hall’s preferred physical style on offense never developed as Southern Miss rushed for just 125 yards as a team.Quarterback Trey Lowe averaged just 4.6 yards per pass attempt going 13 for 29 for 133 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.Grambling (1-0) won its opener 16-10 against Tennessee State in Canton, Ohio last week.Southern Miss (0-1) will face Grambling for the first time. The Golden Eagles are 7-0 all-time against SWAC opponents.Southern Miss led 7-0 after the first quarter last week before things turned South.The defense held South Alabama to 31 rushing yards while recording 11 tackles for loss and three sacks.One of the few bright spots on offense was second-year running back Frank Gore Jr., who had 81 rushing yards on 19 carries.Gore also had a 23-yard reception to notch his fifth game with 100-plus yards of total offense. PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Southern Miss Will Hall Frank Gore Jr. Lowe Trey American Football Sport Golden Eagle South Alabama Quarterback Turnover Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Parrish is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow Parrish Alford Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists