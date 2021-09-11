Will Hall’s opening game as coach at Southern Miss was a struggle.

The Golden Eagles gained just 258 yards and committed four turnovers in a 31-7 loss at South Alabama.

Southern Miss will try to deliver Hall, the former Amory star, his first win Saturday night at 6 against Grambling State at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

Defense wasn’t the biggest problem for Southern Miss in Mobile as the Golden Eagles limited the Jaguars to 300 total yards.

But Hall’s preferred physical style on offense never developed as Southern Miss rushed for just 125 yards as a team.

Quarterback Trey Lowe averaged just 4.6 yards per pass attempt going 13 for 29 for 133 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

Grambling (1-0) won its opener 16-10 against Tennessee State in Canton, Ohio last week.

Southern Miss (0-1) will face Grambling for the first time. The Golden Eagles are 7-0 all-time against SWAC opponents.

Southern Miss led 7-0 after the first quarter last week before things turned South.

The defense held South Alabama to 31 rushing yards while recording 11 tackles for loss and three sacks.

One of the few bright spots on offense was second-year running back Frank Gore Jr., who had 81 rushing yards on 19 carries.

Gore also had a 23-yard reception to notch his fifth game with 100-plus yards of total offense.

