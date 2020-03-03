JACKSON – Walter Hamilton recorded a triple-double, Tay Frost added a double-double, and Potts Camp steamrolled its way into the MHSAA Class 2A state championship.
Potts Camp beat Philadelphia, 73-53, in the semifinals of the 2A state tournament on Tuesday. The Cardinals (24-7) will play Coahoma County (23-10) in the 2A state championship at 3 p.m. on Friday at Ole Miss.
Hamilton finished with 20 points, 12 blocks and 10 rebounds.
“It’s been since 1993 since our school has been in the state championship and being from Potts Camp, this means a lot,” Potts Camp coach Jeremy Dillard said. “To have an opportunity to bring something to our hometown that hasn’t been there in a very, very long time is going to be priceless.”
The Cardinals started hot from the opening tip. Nuk Muse scored eight points and Hamilton added seven as Potts Camp led, 23-12, after one quarter. Mitchell Saulsberry had three fouls in the quarter.
With Saulsberry benched, Philadelphia (24-6) cut the lead to 10 points, 38-28, at halftime. Philly out-rebounded Potts Camp by 14 in the half.
Saulsberry came back strong in the second half. He, Frost and Hamilton combined for all 16 of Potts Camp's third-quarter points and eight rebounds to push the lead to 54-42.
“Our energy picked up and Mitchell Saulsberry got back on the floor,” Dillard said. “I count on Walter, Mitchell and Tay to get our rebounds, and when those three are on the floor it’s hard to out-rebound us when we have the big triangle down there.”
The "big triangle" then scored 14 of the team’s 19 points in the fourth quarter as the Cardinals opened up a 24-point lead.
Frost ended with 20 points and 11 rebounds, Saulsberry added nine points and 13 rebounds, and Muse added 10 points.
Three Pointers
Turning Point: Hamilton scored seven consecutive points in the first quarter to put Potts Camp up, 19-8. The lead never got lower eight points after that.
Point Maker: Hamilton finished 7 of 9 from the floor and 5 of 7 from the free throw line.
Talking Point: “I’ve been telling people for three years that Walter Hamilton is going to be a beast. He still has a long way to go but he has had four triple-doubles this year. Walter was doing Walter things.” – Dillard