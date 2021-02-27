STARKVILLE - Sophomore designated hitter Luke Hancock played hero for the Mississippi State baseball team on Saturday afternoon.
Hancock hit a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning to lead No. 5-ranked Mississippi State over Tulane, 9-5, at Dudy Noble Field. The win evens the weekend series 1-1. The rubber match will be played on Sunday at noon.
Tanner Allen tied the game just two batters before him with a two-RBI single. The Bulldogs trailed 5-3 entering the ninth.
"I think that's the best moment of my life. That's something you dream of," Hancock said after the game.
Rowdey Jordan led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a single, and Scotty Dubrule followed him with a double to put runners on second and third with no outs.
Tanner Allen was walked on four pitches to load the bases, and catcher Logan Tanner tied the game with a two-run single. He advanced to second base on the throw.
"I was going to make them pay whether T.A. walked or not," Tanner said of his at-bat that tied the game. "I was just trying to hit it hard."
With the game-winning run at third base and no outs, Josh Hatcher was intentionally walked to load the bases again.
Hancock, who homered twice in Texas last weekend, hit his grand slam 404 feet on the first pitch of his at-bat. He hit it off a slider thrown by Tulane's Trent Johnson.
Johnson pitched the seventh and eighth innings as well. He only gave up one hit before the six-run inning ninth inning where he gave up four hits and two walks.
"We're going to continue to fight until that last pitch is thrown," Hancock said. "We don't care how many we're down by. We go up there every single time trying to do damage."
Mississippi State will start freshman Jackson Fristoe on the mound on Sunday. He pitched 3 innings in a start against Texas Tech last weekend and didn't allow a hit or a run.