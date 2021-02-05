CORINTH – David Harbour wasn’t a starter Friday night, but he played like one.
The 6-foot-4 junior sparked a fourth-quarter rally and helped No. 8-ranked Tupelo pull out a 65-60 overtime win against No. 10 Corinth in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Harbour is normally in the starting lineup but came off the bench in this one. He finished with 12 points.
“He’ll be back in the lineup,” Tupelo coach Jeff Norwood said. “We’re just trying to get him fired up and ready, and it’s been a little bit of a process up and down with COVID and all different things happening. David is a good player, and he did awesome tonight facing up and making some shots when we needed them most.”
Corinth (13-5) seemed to have all the momentum entering the fourth quarter. Will Crawford converted two four-point plays on back-to-back possessions in the final 33 seconds of the third to help the Warriors open up a 53-44 lead.
But the Golden Wave (11-6) scored the first seven points of the fourth, five of them by Harbour. His 3-pointer made it a 53-51 game.
Harbour’s jumper with 1:14 left tied the game at 57-57, and that was the score at the end of regulation.
After allowing 22 points in the third quarter, Tupelo allowed just four in the fourth.
“Coach just told us to fight, to work as a team. That’s what we did,” Harbour said.
Lamarus Miller hit a pair of 3-pointers for Tupelo in OT, and Harbour had a key steal with 1:05 left.
Braxton Bishop scored 11 for the Wave, while Dayveun Anderson scored 10.
Crawford led all scorers with 23 points, while Andre Adams had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Cayden Betts had 10 points and 10 boards for Corinth.
(G) Tupelo 61, Corinth 41: Halle Traylor scored 18 points and Mikayla Riley had 17 for the No. 3 Lady Wave (16-5).
Corinth (6-11) was led by Lazoya Howard’s 12 points.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: To start overtime, Logan Fuller made a layup, followed by a Miller 3-pointer for a 62-57 lead.
Point Maker: Crawford shot 7 of 12 from the floor, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range.
Talking Point: “They were a little cold, and then they heated up and we were a little cold. I told the guys it was a good, competitive, hard-fought ballgame.” – Corinth coach Keith Greene