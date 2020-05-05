Ty Hardin has been hired as the next head football coach at Tupelo High School.
Hardin, 31, was approved by the school board on Tuesday afternoon. He replaces Trent Hammond, who resigned last month after seven years.
Hardin has been a head coach for four seasons, all at Houston. Before being promoted to head coach at Houston, he served as an assistant for two years and as the defensive coordinator for two years.
In his four years as head coach, Hardin led the Hilltoppers to a 38-14 record and reached the MHSAA Class 3A playoffs all four seasons. They reached the third round of the playoffs each of the last three seasons.
He takes over a Tupelo team that has reached the playoffs in seven-consecutive seasons and played for a state championship in 2013. Tupelo went 7-5 last season and lost in the first round of the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs.
Tupelo has a lot of its talent returning from last season. Starting quarterback Jake Weir returns after passing for 2,257 years and 20 touchdowns, and the majority of the starting offensive linemen return along with receiver Corbin Huggins and running back Jarius McGinister.
Hardin is a defensive-minded coach and will have some key returners on that side of the ball as well. At linebacker, Justin Wilson (114 tackles, 1 sack), Dalton Hughes (56 tackles, 5.5 sacks) and Jaden Cox (29 tackles, 3 sacks) all return.
On the defensive line, Romero Hampton (23 tackles, 1 sack, 1 interception) and Izaiah Mallory (20 tackles) return, while sophomore defensive back Zech Pratt (42 tackles, 1 interception) leads all secondary returners.