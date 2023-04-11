HATLEY – With a series split on the line, the Hatley Lady Tigers stepped up when it mattered most to get the job done.
A three-run sixth inning helped Hatley regain the lead and gave it a much-needed spark to come away with a 6-5 win over Nettleton in Division 4-3A action on Tuesday.
“We’ve been in situations like this all year,” Hatley coach Chris George said. “We’ve come out on the short end of the stick more times than not, but some of our girls towards the bottom of the lineup that have been struggling to hit gave us a spark, and the rest followed suit.”
Hatley scored its first three runs on errors in the bottom of the second and managed to hold a shutout over Nettleton until the sixth inning. Kennice Finnie started the inning off with a triple to right field, and Zion Seals followed with an RBI double to score Nettleton’s first run.
Zyah Gunter and Addie Bates both drove in runs on sac flies to tie things up at 3-3, and Chloe Humble, who hit a double in the inning, stole home to give Nettleton a one-run lead before the third out.
Brooklyn Mohler led off the bottom of the sixth with a single to right field, while Kenlee Wilkinson’s sac bunt advanced the runner. After a base hit from Jessie McHenry, Mohler came home to tie things at 4-4 on an error, and Abby Harlow followed with a two-run single to left field to give Hatley a 6-4 lead.
“That was just her being a senior leader out there for us,” George said. “We needed someone to step up and get a hit when we had runners on. It was a big situation, but big players rise to the occasion, and that’s exactly what she did.”
After a single from Finnie, Seals gave Nettleton a spark of life with two outs after an RBI triple to center field, but Emily Hill sealed the win for Hatley by hauling in a fly ball in left field.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: After falling by a run in the top of the sixth, Hatley answered back with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to regain the lead.
Big Stat: Harlow finished the game 3 for 4 at the plate with a double and two RBIs.
Coach Speak: “You can’t have errors and no hits against a team like Hatley through five innings. We pieced things together in the sixth, but we needed to keep going. Hatley was in it from the first pitch to the last, and we were not.” – Nettleton's Makenzie Sullivan
