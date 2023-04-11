Harlow

Hatley's Abby Harlow hit a two-run single to give the Lady Tigers a two-run lead in the sixth. Harlow finished the game 3 for 4 at the plate with a double and two RBIs.

 Deon Blanchard/Monroe Journal

HATLEY – With a series split on the line, the Hatley Lady Tigers stepped up when it mattered most to get the job done.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you