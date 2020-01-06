PONTOTOC • Everyone knows about Derek Fountain and Cori Bell, but Holly Springs is getting a lot of production from the other Hawks on the team.
Holly Springs, which has reached the MHSAA Class 3A final each of the last two seasons, has raced to a 13-4 record this season and is ranked No. 6 in the Daily Journal polls. The Hawks participated in the Tangle on the Trail Tournament on Saturday and beat 4A Pontotoc, 54-50.
In that game, Bell was named MVP with 11 points and Fountain added 10 points while four other Hawks scored more than five points. In the fourth quarter, Fountain was held scoreless and Bell only scored two points.
Ded’drick Faulkner, a sophomore guard, hit the game-winner with 3.6 seconds left.
“I was proud tonight to see some of our guys step up this season and they hit some big shots tonight,” first-year Holly Springs coach Kenzaki Jones said. “Overall, I think everyone’s confidence is up. I don’t mind playing anyone, so anybody can hit the floor at any given time.”
Deep bench
The Hawks brought back some experience from last year in guard Tyhem Reaves and Dylan King, but Faulkner, Marquavous Jones and Anthony Gulledge Jr. have given the team some more options and depth.
Led by Reaves’ 12.8 ppg, those five are averaging a combined 32.4 points.
“Having those guys are good because when me and Derek aren’t having our best games, those guys are able to step up for us,” Bell said. “Everybody is scoring for us this year.”
While everybody is contributing on offense, the defense is what has propelled the Hawks to where they are this season. Holly Springs is allowing only 58 points per game.
In the win over Pontotoc, Holly Springs allowed only 35 points entering the fourth quarter and had held the Warriors scoreless for almost eight consecutive minutes of game time across the second and third quarters.
“When they decide to play defense, they’re pretty good,” Jones said. “I think right now we are excited about the defense we are playing. It’s hard to get high school kids excited to play defense, so that’s one of the main things I stress.”