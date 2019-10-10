TUPELO • David Hayes and the Tupelo Golden Wave ran past Southaven in a shootout on Thursday night.
Tupelo beat Southaven, 35-34, in a Division 1-6A matchup on homecoming. Hayes rushed for 232 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Wave’s potent rushing attack.
Jarius McGinister added 77 rushing yards and two touchdowns as Tupelo (4-3, 2-1) finished with 342 rushing yards.
“Our offensive line was opening up holes like the Red Sea,” Hayes said. “They were pancaking Southaven all night. That’s why we call them the Pancake Platoon right there.”
Hayes and McGinister each scored a touchdown in the first half, and Jake Weir hit Trip Wilson for a 30-yard touchdown late in the second quarter to put Tupelo up 21-14.
Southaven (2-5, 1-2) scored on a long touchdown pass as time expired, but a failed two-point conversion maintained Tupelo’s lead at 21-20.
To open up the second half, McGinister scored his second touchdown, then Southaven tied the game, 28-28, on a 71-yard touchdown.
Hayes followed with a 1-yard run with no time left in the third quarter to go up 35-28.
“We ran the ball well,” Tupelo coach Trent Hammond said. “There were some things that we didn’t execute that we should’ve finished, but I’m proud of it overall.
“Anytime you come out and score 35 points, you’ve got to be happy.”
Southaven scored with eight minutes left in the fourth quarter on a 46-yard pass, but Tupelo kept a 35-34 lead after a failed 2-point conversion.
Southaven got the ball back with 4:46 left in the game and a chance to win it, but freshman Zech Pratt grabbed an interception on fourth down to secure the game.
Extra points
Turning Point: Tupelo’s Pratt secured the win with his first career interception with 2:23 left in the game.
Point Man: Hayes finished with 27 touches for 252 offensive yards and 2 TDs.
Talking Point: “I’ve been in this a long enough time to know a win is a win. You wake up in the morning and it doesn’t matter if it was one point and it was ugly, or it was 45 points and it was beautiful. It all feels pretty good.” – Tupelo coach Trent Hammond.
Notes
• This was both Hayes and McGinister’s career high in rushing yards.
• Hayes has eclipsed 100 yards rushing five times this season.
• Tupelo will face Lewisburg next week.