STARKVILLE · Mississippi State’s 20-point comeback against Louisiana Tech last Saturday came without a pair of key players on the field — both of which are expected to be back this weekend against N.C. State.
Starting X-wide receiver Malik Heath wasn’t in uniform due to personal reasons, according to Mike Leach at his weekly press conference.
Heath was infamously part of a brawl between State and Tulsa following MSU’s 28-26 win in last season’s Armed Forces Bowl.
His highlight of the game came immediately after its conclusion when he kicked a Tulsa player who was on the ground before sprinting away from scene.
Heath, now a senior, had three catches for 16 yards in the game.
He was also part of a small skirmish with MSU corner Esaias Furdge during a fall camp practice in which punches were thrown.
MSU backup defensive end De’Monte Russell was also unavailable against La. Tech, presumably for his involvement in the fight as well.
Russell is among the players expected to help fill in for an injured Jordan Davis this season, playing behind UCF transfer Randy Charlton.
Leach downplayed the brawl following the game. During the fight, he was in the stands taking photos with fans.
He was widely criticized for seemingly not showing much care for what occurred to close out a 4-7 season, but disciplinary action was handled in-house during Week 1.