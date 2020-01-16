The top athletes, coaches, scholars and teams from the 2019 Fall sports season were honored at the 2019 Daily Journal Fall Sports Awards banquet Thursday night at First United Methodist Church in Tupelo.
This year's event was presented by Tommy Morgan, Inc. Realtors.
Below is the list of winners:
Football
Top teams
1A – Biggersville
2A – Calhoun City
3A – Houston
4A – Corinth
5A – West Point
6A – Oxford
OVERALL Team of the Year: Oxford
Top Players
1A – Jacolby Williams, WR/CB, Sr., Baldwyn
2A – Colton Plunk, RB, Jr., East Union
3A – Rish Alford, DT, Sr., Houston
4A – Ike Chandler, RB, Sr., IAHS
5A – Randy Anderson, ATH, Sr., Lafayette
6A – Trip Wilson, WR, Sr., Tupelo
OVERALL Player of the Year: Ike Chandler
Softball
Top teams
Class I – Houston
Class II – Tupelo
OVERALL Team of the Year: Houston
Top Players
Class I – P.J. Cooper, C, So., Houston
Class II – Paris Lehman, SS, Jr., Tupelo
OVERALL Player of the Year: P.J. Cooper, C, So., Houston
Cross Country
Top Teams
Girls -
1A – Tupelo Christian
2A – New Site
3A – Kossuth
4A – Corinth
5A/6A – Saltillo
OVERALL Team of the Year: Saltillo
Boys -
1A – Tupelo Christian
2A – Walnut
3A – Kossuth
4A – Corinth
5A/6A – Saltillo
OVERALL Team of the Year: Tupelo Christian
Top Runners
Girls -
1A – Sophie Santucci, 8th, Tupelo Christian
2A – Saydee Taylor, Jr., New Site
3A – Katie Meeks, So., Kossuth
4A – Elsie Wilbanks, 7th, Corinth
5A/6A – Madison Jones, Jr., Saltillo
OVERALL Runner of the Year: Madison Jones, Saltillo
Boys -
1A – Brock Kelly, Sr., Tupelo Christian
2A – Bailey Quinn, Sr., Walnut
3A – Cooper Glidewell, So., Kossuth
4A – Parker LeGoff, Fr., Corinth
5A/6A – Walt Johnson, Sr., Oxford
OVERALL Runner of the Year: Brock Kelly, Tupelo Christian
Swimming
Top teams
Girls -
Class I Pontotoc
Class II Tupelo
OVERALL Team of the Year: Tupelo
Boys -
Class I Itawamba AHS
Class II Tupelo
OVERALL Team of the Year: Tupelo
Top swimmers
Girls -
Class I Rani Greer, Pontotoc
Class II Julia Dennis, Oxford
OVERALL Swimmer of the Yeaer: Rani Greer, Pontotoc
Boys -
Class I JD Chism, Pontotoc
Class II Christian Simpson, Tupelo
OVERALL Swimmer of the Year: Christian Simpson, Tupelo
Readers Choice
Scholar Athletes
Sarah Kate Broadaway, Tupelo
John Meagher, Oxford
