2019 Daily Journal Fall Sports awards
JOHN LUKE MCCORD Daily Journal

The top athletes, coaches, scholars and teams from the 2019 Fall sports season were honored at the 2019 Daily Journal Fall Sports Awards banquet Thursday night at First United Methodist Church in Tupelo.  

This year's event was presented by Tommy Morgan, Inc. Realtors.

Below is the list of winners: 

Football

Top teams 

1A – Biggersville

2A – Calhoun City

3A – Houston

4A – Corinth

5A – West Point

6A – Oxford

OVERALL Team of the Year: Oxford

Top Players

1A – Jacolby Williams, WR/CB, Sr., Baldwyn

2A – Colton Plunk, RB, Jr., East Union

3A – Rish Alford, DT, Sr., Houston

4A – Ike Chandler, RB, Sr., IAHS

5A – Randy Anderson, ATH, Sr., Lafayette

6A – Trip Wilson, WR, Sr., Tupelo

OVERALL Player of the Year: Ike Chandler

Softball

Top teams 

Class I – Houston

Class II – Tupelo

OVERALL Team of the Year: Houston

Top Players 

Class I – P.J. Cooper, C, So., Houston 

Class II – Paris Lehman, SS, Jr., Tupelo

OVERALL Player of the Year: P.J. Cooper, C, So., Houston 

Cross Country 

Top Teams 

Girls - 

1A – Tupelo Christian

2A – New Site

3A – Kossuth

4A – Corinth

5A/6A – Saltillo

OVERALL Team of the Year: Saltillo

Boys - 

1A – Tupelo Christian

2A – Walnut

3A – Kossuth

4A – Corinth

5A/6A – Saltillo

OVERALL Team of the Year: Tupelo Christian

Top Runners 

Girls - 

1A – Sophie Santucci, 8th, Tupelo Christian

2A – Saydee Taylor, Jr., New Site

3A – Katie Meeks, So., Kossuth

4A – Elsie Wilbanks, 7th, Corinth

5A/6A – Madison Jones, Jr., Saltillo

OVERALL Runner of the Year: Madison Jones, Saltillo

Boys -

1A – Brock Kelly, Sr., Tupelo Christian

2A – Bailey Quinn, Sr., Walnut

3A – Cooper Glidewell, So., Kossuth

4A – Parker LeGoff, Fr., Corinth

5A/6A – Walt Johnson, Sr., Oxford

OVERALL Runner of the Year: Brock Kelly, Tupelo Christian

Swimming

Top teams

Girls - 

Class I Pontotoc

Class II Tupelo

OVERALL Team of the Year: Tupelo

Boys - 

Class I Itawamba AHS

Class II Tupelo

OVERALL Team of the Year: Tupelo

Top swimmers 

Girls - 

Class I Rani Greer, Pontotoc

Class II Julia Dennis, Oxford

OVERALL Swimmer of the Yeaer: Rani Greer, Pontotoc

Boys - 

Class I JD Chism, Pontotoc

Class II Christian Simpson, Tupelo

OVERALL Swimmer of the Year: Christian Simpson, Tupelo

Readers Choice 

Top Cheer team - Tupelo
 
Top Band - Saltillo

Scholar Athletes

Sarah Kate Broadaway, Tupelo

John Meagher, Oxford

The table sponsors for the event included: BancorpSouth Insurance, Bank of Okolona, Barkley Insurance Agency, Barnes Crossing Auto Group, BNA Bank, Bill Benson, Senator Chad McMahon, CREATE Foundation, El Toro, Elite Physical Therapy, Magnolia Brick, Mechanics Bank, Moody's Collision, Riddle Heating & Air, Southern Ionics, Stouts Carpet & Flooring and Wages Roofing.

Twitter: @JLgrindin

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus