With SEC media days kicking off Monday, July 15 and stretching until Thursday, July 18, here are some ways Mississippi State and Ole Miss fans can make sure to follow all of the action.
Here are some relevant Twitter handles to follow:
@loganlowery - Mississippi State fans should look to Mississippi State beat writer Logan Lowery for updates.
@parrishalford - Parrish Alford, the Ole Miss beat writer, is the one to check for Ole Miss updates.
@DJDoubleCover - Daily Journal’s Double Coverage will provide both Ole Miss and Mississippi State updates. It can also be found on Facebook.
@JLgrindin - Digital producer John Luke McCord will also be tweeting about the SEC media days.
This year, the SEC Network will be covering the 2019 SEC Kickoff Presented by Regions Bank live from Birmingham. For fans who will be following the SEC Network during its more than 40 hours of live coverage, here is what to look for:
SEC This Morning
Hosted by SEC Network anchor Peter Burns and SEC Network college football analysts Chris Doering and Greg McElroy, the show will be simulcast at 7 a.m. from July 15 to July 18.
SEC Now
Starting July 15 at 12 p.m., SEC Network anchors Peter Burns and Dari Nowkhah will speak in depth about the day’s proceedings. Coaches from each SEC team will visit the set, and SEC network anchors Laura Rutledge and Alyssa Lang will join Burns and Nowkhah in anchoring. The full schedule of coverage is as follows:
July 15 at 12 p.m.
July 16 at 9:30 p.m.
July 17 at 10 a.m.
July 18 at 10 a.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show
Various coaches and players will come through set. The show offers reactions to the latest news of the event and will also air on ESPN Radio. The schedule of the show is as follows:
July 15 at 5:30 p.m. (radio only 3 to 5:30 p.m.)
July 16 at 4:30 p.m. (radio only 3 to 4:30 p.m.)
July 17 at 4:30 p.m. (radio only 3 to 4:30 p.m.)
July 18 at 3 p.m.
Homecoming with Titus O’Neil
Hosted by Paul Finebaum on July 15 at 7 p.m., the special features an in-depth interview with former University of Florida defensive tackle Titus O’Neil, known then as Thaddeus Bullard. Bullard was a four-year letterwinner as a defensive tackle and will be revisiting Gainesville, Florida to discuss his time playing for the Gators.
Highlights and headlines from each day’s press conferences will be on ESPN’s College Football Live.