Few things stoke the fire for college football fans like National Signing Day and the NFL Draft.
There’s probably a psychological statement in there somewhere. Maybe I can get an expert to help me flesh it out one day.
The draft concluded Saturday with minimal drama among the Mississippians.
Many believed Mississippi State left tackle Charles Cross would be a top 10 pick, and he was – a validation of his Bulldogs career.
It’s not uncommon to see a skilled college player blossom later in life as a professional.
MSU fans won’t look at Cross in the NFL and wonder why they didn’t see great things during his time in Starkville. His two starting seasons were impressive.
What passed for drama among the locals was the slide of Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral to near the end of the third round where he was picked by Carolina.
Some post-draft analysis has mentioned maturity issues as a possible reason for the slide citing Corral’s well-publicized high school fight which led to him changing schools in California and his role in the 2018 Egg Bowl fight among other things.
Ole Miss defensive end Sam Williams, taken by Dallas in the second round with the 56th pick, is answering questions now about a sexual battery charge in 2020. Williams was suspended that July but reinstated the second week of September when the charge was dropped.
If young college players are watching the take-away here is all decisions matter.
So will Corral become an NFL starter?
He has the goods. Like any rookie he needs to improve in certain areas, but that question will be answered by time, place and opportunity as much as anything else. Maybe those line up for him in Carolina. He begins his career on a roster where QB1 is Sam Darnold not Tom Brady.
Whatever is said about Matt Corral one thing is certain: He competes.
Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott wasn’t a perfect prospect when he was drafted by Dallas in the fourth round in 2016. He became the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year.
Corral, like Prescott, competes.
Sam Williams competes and like Cross sets up well for early NFL success.
Williams is an elite pass rusher who needs to improve his run defense. That’s a whole lot better than the other way around.
Jacksonville valued the punishing running style of Ole Miss back Snoop Conner and took him in the fifth round.
Mississippi State wide receiver Makai Polk and Ole Miss running back Jerrion Ealy are this season’s reminders that the any pro draft is about future potential not college production.
That’s especially true at receiver and running back where teams can mine for talent and develop undrafted free agents.
If you’re coming out early at those positions you better have really good advisors – and listen to them.