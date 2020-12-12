BIGGERSVILLE – Jordan Hibbler doesn’t need to score, but he sure knows how.
The senior forward notched a game-high 19 points as Southaven handed Ripley its first loss of the season, 53-41, at the BIGG Classic on Saturday.
Hibbler scored eight of his points in the third quarter as the Chargers (6-2) pulled away.
“He does the dirty work. Today he just found some points along with it,” Southaven coach Ron Wilson said.
Hibbler did some work elsewhere, collecting a team-high eight rebounds and two steals. He scored 12 of his points in the paint against a Ripley defense most teams have a hard time cracking.
Southaven shot 18 of 26 from two-point range, and 15 of those buckets came in the paint.
“I feel like we can take people off the dribble,” Wilson said. “And that’s Ripley’s M.O., is man-to-man defense. I’ve been knowing Adam (Kirk) since high school, and I knew they were going to be solid on the defensive end, and hopefully we could spread them out a little bit more and use our athleticism a little bit more.”
Kirk, Ripley’s coach, comes from the Ingomar school of defense. But it was Southaven making most of the plays defensively, recording 10 steals on the game.
Those steals led to some easy transition baskets.
“We just trusted our teammates, and we were able to score a lot of points,” Hibbler said.
Ripley (5-1), ranked No. 7 by the Daily Journal, was leading 16-10 in the second quarter when Southaven closed the half on a 10-0 run. The Chargers rode that momentum into the second half and led 44-29 after three quarters.
Sentavius Hunt and LaTrell Vance scored 11 points each to lead the Tigers.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Southaven used a 17-0 run to open up a 33-20 lead midway through the third quarter.
Point Maker: Hibbler shot 8 of 10 from the floor, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range.
Talking Point: “They’re quick, and I felt like we were just a step slow in our rotations, and you can’t be against a team like that. I’m hoping it’s a learning experience for us. We can’t repeat it.” – Kirk
Also Saturday
McNairy Central (Tenn.) 63, New Site 60: The No. 4 Royals (10-1), playing their third game in as many days, suffered their first loss of the season.
Ethan Eaton led New Site with 24 points. McNairy Central (2-6) had four players in double figures, led by Kameron Starks with 15.
Ingomar 65, Northside 56: The No. 8 Falcons (9-2) got 27 points from Tyson Smithey and 16 from Zach Shugars and earned their sixth-straight win.