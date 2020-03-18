Jeff Cates and the Saltillo archery team, like all other high schools in Mississippi, are patiently playing the waiting game.
The Mississippi High School Activities Association announced on Monday that it was suspending all spring sports and activities through March 29 due to coronavirus (COVID-19), then will reassess the situation.
That includes golf, tennis, track and field, powerlifting, baseball, softball – and archery, in which Saltillo has won eight-consecutive state titles.
AIMS (Archery in Mississippi Schools) area coordinator Trey Humphreys sent an email to schools last week saying they should expect the remainder of the season to be canceled, but MHSAA Associate Director Rickey Neaves confirmed on Tuesday that the season was just suspended, not canceled.
“Right now, all of our activities and our athletics are suspended,” Neaves said. “We have not canceled any of them completely at this time. We are still trying to find venues and ways to get them played.”
The MHSAA is planning a meeting with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife this week to find a new venue to host the state championships, which were slated for April 7, 9 and 10 at the Kirk Fordice Equine Center in Jackson.
The North championships were scheduled for next week at Itawamba Community College, according to Cates.
That leaves teams all across the state, like Saltillo, just waiting for news. The Saltillo archery team has won eight-consecutive state championships and Cates said he thought this season’s team was one of his best yet.
Saltillo had its last regular season meet scheduled with Tupelo for Tuesday, March 17, but now is just waiting to get back to school and practice.
“For us, the kids are really understanding of the whole situation,” Cates said. “We’ve been successful but we understand the magnitude of everything going on. These kids are an intelligent bunch, and when I told them, they understood it was bigger than sports.”
Cates said as soon as everyone is allowed to go back to school, his archery team will be back in and practicing on the first day allowed.
“There’s nothing we can really do,” Cates said. “We practice mostly during the school day. If we don’t have a state championship, then we don’t, but we are going to practice like we do. We are going for nine in a row, and I think we had a really good shot at it this year.”