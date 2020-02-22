MHSAA BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

SECOND ROUND

GIRLS

Class 6A

North

Olive Branch 77, Murrah 51

Germantown 48, Madison Central 39

Hernando 54, Starkville 36

Clinton 58, Tupelo 47

South

Pearl 79, D’Iberville 49

Harrison Central 39, Oak Grove 33

Meridian 59, Terry 35

Brandon 51, St. Martin 48

Class 5A

North

Lafayette 58, Callaway 46

Columbus 44, Holmes County Central 40

Neshoba Central 45, New Hope 35

Vicksburg 56, Cleveland Central 51

South

Jim Hill 83, South Jones 75

Laurel 53, Wayne County 32

Brookhaven 79, Natchez 43

Hattiesburg 54, Forest Hill 39

Class 4A

North

Ripley 55, Louisville 49

Northeast Lauderdale 62, Clarksdale 51

Pontotoc 76, Greenwood 55

Choctaw Central 61, Tishomingo County 41

South

Raymond 68, Greene County 55

Purvis 48, South Pike 45

McComb 57, Stone 42

Moss Point 56, Sumrall 27

Class 3A

North

Belmont 64, Aberdeen 32

Ruleville Central 65, Independence 49

Senatobia 68, Amory 31

Kossuth 60, Houston 47

South

Yazoo County 56, Franklin County 52

Tylertown 47, Southeast Lauderdale 42

Crystal Springs 53, Forest 34

Jefferson Davis County 76, Kemper County 54

Class 2A

North

New Site 75, Madison St. Joseph 20

Coahoma County 47, East Webster 32

Calhoun City 71, Leland 37

Walnut 46, Pelahatchie 35

South

West Lincoln 62, Union 50

Bay Springs 54, East Marion 40

Taylorsville 45, Newton 43

Puckett 62, Scott Central 44

Class 1A

North

Pine Grove 59, Tupelo Christian 44

Hickory Flat 58, Wheeler 49

Baldwyn 65, Ashland 33

Ingomar 65, Myrtle 49

South

Simmons 59, Leake County 57, OT

West Lowndes 56, Lumberton 45

Shaw 57, Sebastopol 44

Sacred Heart 49, Ethel 42

BOYS

Class 6A

North

Olive Branch 76, Madison Central 64

Starkville 62, Clinton 61

Southaven 83, Greenville 64

Murrah 78, Tupelo 56

South

Petal 61, Terry 55

Harrison Central 71, Oak Grove 68

Gulfport 68, Meridian 54

Biloxi 60, Northwest Rankin 49

Class 5A

North

Center Hill 69, Vicksburg 60

Cleveland Central 72, Columbus 54

Holmes County Central 65, New Hope 60

Callaway 94, Lake Cormorant 58

South

Forest Hill 91, Pearl River Central 36

Laurel 61, Wayne County 58

Natchez 72, Brookhaven 63

Wingfield 61, Hattiesburg 56

Class 4A

North

Corinth 74, Louisville 56

Greenwood 70, Leake Central 54

Pontotoc 64, New Albany 53

Ripley 66, Choctaw Central 50

South

South Pike 56, Forrest County AHS 47

Florence 70, Pass Christian 44

Raymond 80, Richland 65

Quitman 48, Bay High 31

Class 3A

North

Noxubee County 56, Booneville 53

Holly Springs 57, Coahoma AHS 55

North Panola 65, Nettleton 48

Houston 65, Amory 59

South

Yazoo County 67, Franklin County 55

St. Andrew’s 65, Southeast Lauderdale 45

Velma Jackson 78, Port Gibson 58

Jefferson Davis County 73, Kemper County 66

Class 2A

North

New Site 67, Pisgah 38

Coahoma County 55, Madison St. Joseph 33

Calhoun City 60, North Side 44

Potts Camp 83, South Delta 77

South

Amite County 56, Collins 54

North Forrest 63, Heidelberg 59

Philadelphia 65, Wesson 56

St. Patrick 65, Bay Springs 60

Class 1A

North

Pine Grove 66, Houlka 64

Baldwyn 43, H.W. Byers 42

Ingomar 68, West Union 43

Coffeeville 44, Biggersville 39

South

West Tallahatchie 72, Leake County 65

West Lowndes 56, West Bolivar 41

Shaw 63, Sebastopol 36

Brooks 52, Mount Olive 48

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus