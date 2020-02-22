MHSAA BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
SECOND ROUND
GIRLS
Class 6A
North
Olive Branch 77, Murrah 51
Germantown 48, Madison Central 39
Hernando 54, Starkville 36
Clinton 58, Tupelo 47
South
Pearl 79, D’Iberville 49
Harrison Central 39, Oak Grove 33
Meridian 59, Terry 35
Brandon 51, St. Martin 48
Class 5A
North
Lafayette 58, Callaway 46
Columbus 44, Holmes County Central 40
Neshoba Central 45, New Hope 35
Vicksburg 56, Cleveland Central 51
South
Jim Hill 83, South Jones 75
Laurel 53, Wayne County 32
Brookhaven 79, Natchez 43
Hattiesburg 54, Forest Hill 39
Class 4A
North
Ripley 55, Louisville 49
Northeast Lauderdale 62, Clarksdale 51
Pontotoc 76, Greenwood 55
Choctaw Central 61, Tishomingo County 41
South
Raymond 68, Greene County 55
Purvis 48, South Pike 45
McComb 57, Stone 42
Moss Point 56, Sumrall 27
Class 3A
North
Belmont 64, Aberdeen 32
Ruleville Central 65, Independence 49
Senatobia 68, Amory 31
Kossuth 60, Houston 47
South
Yazoo County 56, Franklin County 52
Tylertown 47, Southeast Lauderdale 42
Crystal Springs 53, Forest 34
Jefferson Davis County 76, Kemper County 54
Class 2A
North
New Site 75, Madison St. Joseph 20
Coahoma County 47, East Webster 32
Calhoun City 71, Leland 37
Walnut 46, Pelahatchie 35
South
West Lincoln 62, Union 50
Bay Springs 54, East Marion 40
Taylorsville 45, Newton 43
Puckett 62, Scott Central 44
Class 1A
North
Pine Grove 59, Tupelo Christian 44
Hickory Flat 58, Wheeler 49
Baldwyn 65, Ashland 33
Ingomar 65, Myrtle 49
South
Simmons 59, Leake County 57, OT
West Lowndes 56, Lumberton 45
Shaw 57, Sebastopol 44
Sacred Heart 49, Ethel 42
BOYS
Class 6A
North
Olive Branch 76, Madison Central 64
Starkville 62, Clinton 61
Southaven 83, Greenville 64
Murrah 78, Tupelo 56
South
Petal 61, Terry 55
Harrison Central 71, Oak Grove 68
Gulfport 68, Meridian 54
Biloxi 60, Northwest Rankin 49
Class 5A
North
Center Hill 69, Vicksburg 60
Cleveland Central 72, Columbus 54
Holmes County Central 65, New Hope 60
Callaway 94, Lake Cormorant 58
South
Forest Hill 91, Pearl River Central 36
Laurel 61, Wayne County 58
Natchez 72, Brookhaven 63
Wingfield 61, Hattiesburg 56
Class 4A
North
Corinth 74, Louisville 56
Greenwood 70, Leake Central 54
Pontotoc 64, New Albany 53
Ripley 66, Choctaw Central 50
South
South Pike 56, Forrest County AHS 47
Florence 70, Pass Christian 44
Raymond 80, Richland 65
Quitman 48, Bay High 31
Class 3A
North
Noxubee County 56, Booneville 53
Holly Springs 57, Coahoma AHS 55
North Panola 65, Nettleton 48
Houston 65, Amory 59
South
Yazoo County 67, Franklin County 55
St. Andrew’s 65, Southeast Lauderdale 45
Velma Jackson 78, Port Gibson 58
Jefferson Davis County 73, Kemper County 66
Class 2A
North
New Site 67, Pisgah 38
Coahoma County 55, Madison St. Joseph 33
Calhoun City 60, North Side 44
Potts Camp 83, South Delta 77
South
Amite County 56, Collins 54
North Forrest 63, Heidelberg 59
Philadelphia 65, Wesson 56
St. Patrick 65, Bay Springs 60
Class 1A
North
Pine Grove 66, Houlka 64
Baldwyn 43, H.W. Byers 42
Ingomar 68, West Union 43
Coffeeville 44, Biggersville 39
South
West Tallahatchie 72, Leake County 65
West Lowndes 56, West Bolivar 41
Shaw 63, Sebastopol 36
Brooks 52, Mount Olive 48