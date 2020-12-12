Monday, Dec. 14
Biggersville at Falkner
Blue Mountain at Pine Grove
Calhoun City at Okolona
East Webster at Nanih Waiya
French Camp at Vardaman (girls)
Myrtle at Ingomar (girls)
New Albany at Ingomar (boys)
Tremont at East Union
Prentiss County Shootout
Jumpertown at New Site
Wheeler at Thrasher
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Ashland at Coldwater
Baldwyn at Falkner
Belmont at Alcorn Central
Biggersville at Booneville
Caledonia at Itawamba AHS
East Webster at Ethel
Hatley at Mantachie
Houlka at Hamilton (boys)
Houston at Potts Camp
H.W. Byers at Myrtle
Mooreville at Pontotoc
North Pontotoc at Tishomingo County (girls)
Ripley at Corinth
South Pontotoc at Shannon
Southaven at Holly Springs
Tupelo at Oxford
Tupelo Christian at Blue Mountain
Vardaman at Eupora
Walnut at Pine Grove (girls)
West Point at Kemper County
West Union at Hickory Flat
Prentiss County Shootout
New Site at Wheeler
Thrasher at Jumpertown
Thursday, Dec. 17
Alcorn Central at Kossuth
Amory at Nettleton
Belmont at Booneville
East Union at Pine Grove
Falkner at Biggersville
Hatley at Baldwyn
Hickory Flat at H.W. Byers
Houston at Eupora
Jumpertown at Thrasher
Myrtle at West Union
New Albany at Corinth
Shannon at Mooreville
Smithville at Caledonia
Vardaman at Hamilton
Walnut at South Pontotoc
West Lowndes at West Point
Friday, Dec. 18
Baldwyn at Biggersville
Blue Mountain at Hickory Flat
Calhoun City at Oxford
East Union at Ingomar
East Webster at New Site
Holly Springs at Byhalia
Horn Lake at Lafayette
Itawamba AHS at New Hope
Kossuth at Tupelo Christian (boys)
Mooreville at Saltillo
New Albany at North Pontotoc (girls)
Regents at North Sunflower Academy
Thrasher at Hatley
Tishomingo County at Ripley
Tremont at Potts Camp
Tupelo at Shannon
Vardaman at Jumpertown
West Point at Noxubee County
Wert Spiva Holiday Tournament
At Coldwater
(G) Coffeeville vs. Ashland, 10 a.m.
(B) Coffeeville vs. Ashland, 11:30 a.m.
(G) Coldwater vs. Myrtle, 1 p.m.
(B) Coldwater vs. Myrtle, 2:30 p.m.
(G) Independence vs. Strayhorn, 4 p.m.
(B) Independence vs. Strayhorn, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 19
Alcorn Central at Amory
Choctaw Central at Tupelo
Starkville vs. Northpoint, at DeSoto Central (girls)
Tupelo Christian at Jackson Prep (girls)