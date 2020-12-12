Monday, Dec. 14

Biggersville at Falkner

Blue Mountain at Pine Grove

Calhoun City at Okolona

East Webster at Nanih Waiya

French Camp at Vardaman (girls)

Myrtle at Ingomar (girls)

New Albany at Ingomar (boys)

Tremont at East Union

Prentiss County Shootout

Jumpertown at New Site

Wheeler at Thrasher

Tuesday, Dec. 15

Ashland at Coldwater

Baldwyn at Falkner

Belmont at Alcorn Central

Biggersville at Booneville

Caledonia at Itawamba AHS

East Webster at Ethel

Hatley at Mantachie

Houlka at Hamilton (boys)

Houston at Potts Camp

H.W. Byers at Myrtle

Mooreville at Pontotoc

North Pontotoc at Tishomingo County (girls)

Ripley at Corinth

South Pontotoc at Shannon

Southaven at Holly Springs

Tupelo at Oxford

Tupelo Christian at Blue Mountain

Vardaman at Eupora

Walnut at Pine Grove (girls)

West Point at Kemper County

West Union at Hickory Flat

Prentiss County Shootout

New Site at Wheeler

Thrasher at Jumpertown

Thursday, Dec. 17

Alcorn Central at Kossuth

Amory at Nettleton

Belmont at Booneville

East Union at Pine Grove

Falkner at Biggersville

Hatley at Baldwyn

Hickory Flat at H.W. Byers

Houston at Eupora

Jumpertown at Thrasher

Myrtle at West Union

New Albany at Corinth

Shannon at Mooreville

Smithville at Caledonia

Vardaman at Hamilton

Walnut at South Pontotoc

West Lowndes at West Point

Friday, Dec. 18

Baldwyn at Biggersville

Blue Mountain at Hickory Flat

Calhoun City at Oxford

East Union at Ingomar

East Webster at New Site

Holly Springs at Byhalia

Horn Lake at Lafayette

Itawamba AHS at New Hope

Kossuth at Tupelo Christian (boys)

Mooreville at Saltillo

New Albany at North Pontotoc (girls)

Regents at North Sunflower Academy

Thrasher at Hatley

Tishomingo County at Ripley

Tremont at Potts Camp

Tupelo at Shannon

Vardaman at Jumpertown

West Point at Noxubee County

Wert Spiva Holiday Tournament

At Coldwater

(G) Coffeeville vs. Ashland, 10 a.m.

(B) Coffeeville vs. Ashland, 11:30 a.m.

(G) Coldwater vs. Myrtle, 1 p.m.

(B) Coldwater vs. Myrtle, 2:30 p.m.

(G) Independence vs. Strayhorn, 4 p.m.

(B) Independence vs. Strayhorn, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 19

Alcorn Central at Amory

Choctaw Central at Tupelo

Starkville vs. Northpoint, at DeSoto Central (girls)

Tupelo Christian at Jackson Prep (girls)

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus