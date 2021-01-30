Monday, Feb. 1
Houlka at Myrtle
J.Z. George at Bruce
Mooreville at Nettleton
New Albany at Ripley
Tremont at Hatley
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Biggersville at Thrasher
Blue Mountain at Senatobia
Bruce at Baldwyn
Byhalia at Potts Camp
Coffeeville at Oxford
Corinth at Ripley
East Union at West Union
East Webster at Houston
Eupora at Vardaman
Falkner at Walnut
Hatley at Smithville
Holly Springs at Water Valley
H.W. Byers at Lake Cormorant
Ingomar at New Albany
Itawamba AHS at South Pontotoc
Mooreville at North Pontotoc
Nettleton at Aberdeen
New Site at Myrtle, ccd.
Okolona at Amory
Pontotoc at Lafayette
Shannon at Calhoun City
Southaven at Tupelo
Starkville at Columbus
Strayhorn at Ashland
Tishomingo County at Belmont
Tremont at Hamilton
Tupelo Christian at Hickory Flat
West Point at Choctaw County
Wheeler at Mantachie
Thursday, Feb. 4
Ashland at Potts Camp
Baldwyn at Booneville
Bruce at Vardaman
Itawamba AHS at Belmont
Jumpertown at Tupelo Christian
Nettleton at Kossuth
Noxubee County at West Point
Oxford at Horn Lake
Ripley at Tishomingo County
Smithville at Mooreville
South Pontotoc at Hamilton
West Union at Falkner
Wheeler at East Union
Friday, Feb. 5
Aberdeen at New Site
Alcorn Central at Tremont
Amory at North Pontotoc
Biggersville at Tishomingo County
Calhoun City at Houston
Hamilton at Tupelo Christian
Hatley at Jumpertown
H.W. Byers at Hickory Flat
Jackson Academy at Ingomar
Noxubee County at Starkville
Oxford at Grenada
Rosa Fort at Holly Springs
Saltillo at Pontotoc
Shannon at Okolona
South Pontotoc at Houlka
Tupelo at Corinth
Walnut at Ashland
Saturday, Feb. 6
McNairy Central (Tenn.) at Kossuth
End of regular season