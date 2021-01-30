Monday, Feb. 1

Houlka at Myrtle

J.Z. George at Bruce

Mooreville at Nettleton

New Albany at Ripley

Tremont at Hatley

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Biggersville at Thrasher

Blue Mountain at Senatobia

Bruce at Baldwyn

Byhalia at Potts Camp

Coffeeville at Oxford

Corinth at Ripley

East Union at West Union

East Webster at Houston

Eupora at Vardaman

Falkner at Walnut

Hatley at Smithville

Holly Springs at Water Valley

H.W. Byers at Lake Cormorant

Ingomar at New Albany

Itawamba AHS at South Pontotoc

Mooreville at North Pontotoc

Nettleton at Aberdeen

New Site at Myrtle, ccd.

Okolona at Amory

Pontotoc at Lafayette

Shannon at Calhoun City

Southaven at Tupelo

Starkville at Columbus

Strayhorn at Ashland

Tishomingo County at Belmont

Tremont at Hamilton

Tupelo Christian at Hickory Flat

West Point at Choctaw County

Wheeler at Mantachie

Thursday, Feb. 4

Ashland at Potts Camp

Baldwyn at Booneville

Bruce at Vardaman

Itawamba AHS at Belmont

Jumpertown at Tupelo Christian

Nettleton at Kossuth

Noxubee County at West Point

Oxford at Horn Lake

Ripley at Tishomingo County

Smithville at Mooreville

South Pontotoc at Hamilton

West Union at Falkner

Wheeler at East Union

Friday, Feb. 5

Aberdeen at New Site

Alcorn Central at Tremont

Amory at North Pontotoc

Biggersville at Tishomingo County

Calhoun City at Houston

Hamilton at Tupelo Christian

Hatley at Jumpertown

H.W. Byers at Hickory Flat

Jackson Academy at Ingomar

Noxubee County at Starkville

Oxford at Grenada

Rosa Fort at Holly Springs

Saltillo at Pontotoc

Shannon at Okolona

South Pontotoc at Houlka

Tupelo at Corinth

Walnut at Ashland

Saturday, Feb. 6

McNairy Central (Tenn.) at Kossuth

End of regular season

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Twitter: @bradlocke

