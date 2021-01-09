Monday, Jan. 11

Hatley at Thrasher, ccd.

Myrtle at Hickory Flat

Tuesday, Jan. 12

Amory at Alcorn Central

Ashland at West Union

Biggersville at Jumpertown

Blue Mountain at Falkner

Booneville at Kossuth

Calhoun City at East Webster

Choctaw County at Houston

Coffeeville at Okolona

Coldwater at Hickory Flat

Corinth at New Albany

DoSoto School (Ark.) at Regents

Eupora at Bruce

Greenville at Starkville

Hamilton at Aberdeen

Hatley at Noxubee County

Houlka at Vardaman

Itawamba AHS at Caledonia

Lafayette at Oxford

Mantachie at New Site

Myrtle at H.W. Byers

Nettleton at Belmont

Pine Grove at Thrasher, ppd.

Pontotoc at Mooreville

Ripley at North Pontotoc

Saltillo at Tishomingo County

Shannon at South Pontotoc

Tremont at Ingomar

Tupelo at DeSoto Central

Tupelo Christian at Baldwyn

Walnut at Potts Camp

Water Valley at Holly Springs

West Point at Columbus

Thursday, Jan. 14

Aberdeen at Choctaw County

Tishomingo County at Baldwyn

Tupelo Christian at Ripley

Wheeler at Smithville

Union County Tournament

Higher seeds host

(G) East Union at New Albany, 5:30 p.m.

(G) Myrtle at West Union, 5:30 p.m.

(B) East Union at West Union, 7:45 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 15

Alcorn Central at Booneville

Belmont at Amory

Biggersville at Pine Grove

Bruce at North Pontotoc

Caledonia at Pontotoc

Coffeeville at Calhoun City

Falkner at Jumpertown

Hamilton at Houlka

Hickory Flat at Coldwater

Holly Springs at North Panola

Houston at Noxubee County

H.W. Byers at Ashland

Itawamba AHS at Shannon

Kossuth at Nettleton

Lafayette at Lake Cormorant

Mantachie at Walnut

Mooreville at South Pontotoc

North Sunflower Academy at Regents

Oxford at Horn Lake

Saltillo at Center Hill

South Panola at Starkville

Strayhorn at New Site

Thrasher at Blue Mountain

Tishomingo County at East Webster

Tupelo at Lewisburg

Vardaman at Okolona

West Point at Grenada

Union County Tournament

Higher seeds host

(G) East Union/New Albany winner at Ingomar, 5:30 p.m.

(B) New Albany at Myrtle, 7:45 p.m.

(B) East Union/West Union winner at Ingomar, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 16

Coffeeville at Aberdeen

Union County Tournament

Higher seeds host

Girls championship, 5:30 p.m.

Boys championship, 7:45 p.m.

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Twitter: @bradlocke

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus