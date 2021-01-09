Monday, Jan. 11
Hatley at Thrasher, ccd.
Myrtle at Hickory Flat
Tuesday, Jan. 12
Amory at Alcorn Central
Ashland at West Union
Biggersville at Jumpertown
Blue Mountain at Falkner
Booneville at Kossuth
Calhoun City at East Webster
Choctaw County at Houston
Coffeeville at Okolona
Coldwater at Hickory Flat
Corinth at New Albany
DoSoto School (Ark.) at Regents
Eupora at Bruce
Greenville at Starkville
Hamilton at Aberdeen
Hatley at Noxubee County
Houlka at Vardaman
Itawamba AHS at Caledonia
Lafayette at Oxford
Mantachie at New Site
Myrtle at H.W. Byers
Nettleton at Belmont
Pine Grove at Thrasher, ppd.
Pontotoc at Mooreville
Ripley at North Pontotoc
Saltillo at Tishomingo County
Shannon at South Pontotoc
Tremont at Ingomar
Tupelo at DeSoto Central
Tupelo Christian at Baldwyn
Walnut at Potts Camp
Water Valley at Holly Springs
West Point at Columbus
Thursday, Jan. 14
Aberdeen at Choctaw County
Tishomingo County at Baldwyn
Tupelo Christian at Ripley
Wheeler at Smithville
Union County Tournament
Higher seeds host
(G) East Union at New Albany, 5:30 p.m.
(G) Myrtle at West Union, 5:30 p.m.
(B) East Union at West Union, 7:45 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 15
Alcorn Central at Booneville
Belmont at Amory
Biggersville at Pine Grove
Bruce at North Pontotoc
Caledonia at Pontotoc
Coffeeville at Calhoun City
Falkner at Jumpertown
Hamilton at Houlka
Hickory Flat at Coldwater
Holly Springs at North Panola
Houston at Noxubee County
H.W. Byers at Ashland
Itawamba AHS at Shannon
Kossuth at Nettleton
Lafayette at Lake Cormorant
Mantachie at Walnut
Mooreville at South Pontotoc
North Sunflower Academy at Regents
Oxford at Horn Lake
Saltillo at Center Hill
South Panola at Starkville
Strayhorn at New Site
Thrasher at Blue Mountain
Tishomingo County at East Webster
Tupelo at Lewisburg
Vardaman at Okolona
West Point at Grenada
Union County Tournament
Higher seeds host
(G) East Union/New Albany winner at Ingomar, 5:30 p.m.
(B) New Albany at Myrtle, 7:45 p.m.
(B) East Union/West Union winner at Ingomar, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 16
Coffeeville at Aberdeen
Union County Tournament
Higher seeds host
Girls championship, 5:30 p.m.
Boys championship, 7:45 p.m.