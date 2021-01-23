Monday, Jan. 25

Corinth at New Site

Falkner at Jumpertown

Hamilton at Caledonia

Myrtle at East Union

Thrasher at Pine Grove

Vardaman at Bruce (boys)

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Aberdeen at Houston

Alcorn Central at Nettleton

Amory at Booneville

Ashland at H.W. Byers

Baldwyn at Wheeler

Belmont at Kossuth

Caledonia at South Pontotoc

Calhoun City at Vardaman

Coldwater at West Union

Columbus at West Point

East Union at New Site

East Webster at J.Z. George

Greenwood at Starkville

Hickory Flat at Myrtle

Horn Lake at Oxford

Houlka at Blue Mountain

Independence at Holly Springs

Ingomar at Tupelo Christian

Itawamba AHS at Pontotoc

Jumpertown at Falkner

Lafayette at Saltillo

Mooreville at Shannon

North Pontotoc at New Albany

Pine Grove at Biggersville

Ripley at Tishomingo County (girls)

Smithville at Tremont

Strayhorn at Walnut

Thrasher at Mantachie

Tupelo at Olive Branch

Thursday, Jan. 28

Booneville at Okolona

Falkner at North Pontotoc

Hatley at Itawamba AHS

Hickory Flat at H.W. Byers

Houlka at East Webster

New Site at Walnut

Friday, Jan. 29

Alcorn Central at Biggersville

Belmont at Red Bay (Ala.)

Center Hill at Saltillo

Coffeeville at Hamilton

Coldwater at Ashland

Germantown at Starkville

Grenada at West Point

Hickory Flat at Vardaman

Houston at Hatley

H.W. Byers at Independence

Kossuth at Amory

Lake Cormorant at Lafayette

Lewisburg at Tupelo

Mantachie at Strayhorn

Nettleton at Booneville

New Albany at Ripley (girls)

Okolona at Calhoun City

Pine Grove at Blue Mountain

Pontotoc at Caledonia

Potts Camp at East Union

Senatobia at Holly Springs

Smithville at Baldwyn

South Pontotoc at Mooreville

Southaven at Oxford

Thrasher at Jumpertown

Tishomingo County at Corinth

Tupelo Christian at Tremont

West Union at Myrtle

Wheeler at Ingomar

Saturday, Jan. 30

Aberdeen at West Point

Robertson’s Sportswear Lady Challenge

At Walnut

Independence vs. Amory, 10 a.m.

East Union vs. Pine Grove, 11:30 a.m.

Kossuth vs. Saltillo, 1:45 p.m.

South Pontotoc vs. Lafayette, 3:15 p.m.

Meridian vs. Briarcrest (Tenn.), 5:30 p.m.

Walnut vs. Ingomar, 7 p.m.

At New Site

Itawamba AHS vs. Smithville, 11 a.m.

Myrtle vs. Mantachie, 12:30 p.m.

Pontotoc vs. Rogers, Ala., 2:30 p.m.

New Site vs. Choctaw Central, 4 p.m.

Olive Branch vs. Loretto, Tenn., 6 p.m.

Belmont vs. Tupelo, 7:30 p.m.

