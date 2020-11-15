Monday, Nov. 16
North Pontotoc at Hatley
Tuesday, Nov. 17
Aberdeen at Tishomingo County
Alcorn Central at Adamsville (Tenn.)
Amory at Pontotoc
Blue Mountain at Walnut
Booneville at Corinth
Bruce at Coffeeville
East Union at Potts Camp
Falkner at Wheeler
Hamilton at Smithville
Hernando at Holly Springs
Hickory Flat at Thrasher
Houston at East Webster
H.W. Byers at Lewisburg
Itawamba AHS at Saltillo
Jumpertown at Tremont
Mantachie at Baldwyn
Nettleton at Myrtle
New Albany at West Union
New Site at Ingomar
Okolona on West Point
Oxford at Ashland
Phil Campbell (Ala.) at Belmont (girls)
Ripley at Mooreville (girls)
Winona at Calhoun City
Thursday, Nov. 19
Ashland at Northpoint Christian
Baldwyn at East Webster
Belmont at Rogers (Ala.)
Caledonia at Smithville
Hamilton at Tremont
Lake Cormorant at Oxford
Myrtle at Tupelo Christian
Ripley at Shannon (girls)
Saltillo at Corinth
Starkville at Itawamba AHS
Thrasher at Vardaman
West Point at Houston
Friday, Nov. 20
Alcorn Central at New Site
Amory at Bruce (unless football)
Booneville at Itawamba AHS
Falkner at East Union
Hatley at Mooreville
Holly Springs at Southaven
Independence at H.W. Byers
Nettleton at Hamilton
Pine Grove at North Pontotoc
Tremont at Kossuth
Vardaman at South Pontotoc
Walnut at Myrtle
West Union at Aberdeen
Saturday, Nov. 21
French Camp at East Webster
Nettleton at Hatley
Biggersville Girls Tournament
Alcorn Central vs. West Union, 8:30 a.m.
Kossuth vs. Hernando, 10 a.m.
Corinth vs. Simmons, 11:30 a.m.
Pine Grove vs. Senatobia, 1 p.m.
Baldwyn vs. Shaw, 2:30 p.m.
Belmont vs. Columbus, 4 p.m.
Biggersville vs. Walnut, 5:30 p.m.
Pontotoc vs. Olive Branch, 7 p.m.
Tishomingo County vs. Tupelo, 8:30 p.m.