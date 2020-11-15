Monday, Nov. 16

North Pontotoc at Hatley

Tuesday, Nov. 17

Aberdeen at Tishomingo County

Alcorn Central at Adamsville (Tenn.)

Amory at Pontotoc

Blue Mountain at Walnut

Booneville at Corinth

Bruce at Coffeeville

East Union at Potts Camp

Falkner at Wheeler

Hamilton at Smithville

Hernando at Holly Springs

Hickory Flat at Thrasher

Houston at East Webster

H.W. Byers at Lewisburg

Itawamba AHS at Saltillo

Jumpertown at Tremont

Mantachie at Baldwyn

Nettleton at Myrtle

New Albany at West Union

New Site at Ingomar

Okolona on West Point

Oxford at Ashland

Phil Campbell (Ala.) at Belmont (girls)

Ripley at Mooreville (girls)

Winona at Calhoun City

Thursday, Nov. 19

Ashland at Northpoint Christian

Baldwyn at East Webster

Belmont at Rogers (Ala.)

Caledonia at Smithville

Hamilton at Tremont

Lake Cormorant at Oxford

Myrtle at Tupelo Christian

Ripley at Shannon (girls)

Saltillo at Corinth

Starkville at Itawamba AHS

Thrasher at Vardaman

West Point at Houston

Friday, Nov. 20

Alcorn Central at New Site

Amory at Bruce (unless football)

Booneville at Itawamba AHS

Falkner at East Union

Hatley at Mooreville

Holly Springs at Southaven

Independence at H.W. Byers

Nettleton at Hamilton

Pine Grove at North Pontotoc

Tremont at Kossuth

Vardaman at South Pontotoc

Walnut at Myrtle

West Union at Aberdeen

Saturday, Nov. 21

French Camp at East Webster

Nettleton at Hatley

Biggersville Girls Tournament

Alcorn Central vs. West Union, 8:30 a.m.

Kossuth vs. Hernando, 10 a.m.

Corinth vs. Simmons, 11:30 a.m.

Pine Grove vs. Senatobia, 1 p.m.

Baldwyn vs. Shaw, 2:30 p.m.

Belmont vs. Columbus, 4 p.m.

Biggersville vs. Walnut, 5:30 p.m.

Pontotoc vs. Olive Branch, 7 p.m.

Tishomingo County vs. Tupelo, 8:30 p.m.

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Twitter: @bradlocke

