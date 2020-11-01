Tuesday, Nov. 3
Blue Mountain at Hickory Flat
Hernando at Pontotoc
Holly Springs at Center Hill
Houlka at Tupelo Christian
Houston at Bruce
Ingomar at East Union
Lewisburg at H.W. Byers
Mantachie at Wheeler
New Site at Tishomingo County
Oxford at Calhoun City
Regents at Starkville Christian
Saltillo at Belmont (girls)
Smithville at Myrtle (girls)
South Pontotoc at Amory
Walnut at Jumpertown
West Union at North Pontotoc
Hound Dog Classic
At Tupelo
(G) Shannon vs. Ripley, 4 p.m.
(G) Aberdeen vs. Southaven, 5:30 p.m.
(G) Tupelo vs. Lafayette, 7 p.m.
(B) Tupelo vs. Itawamba AHS, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 5
Blue Mountain at East Union
Choctaw County at West Point
Jumpertown at Hickory Flat
Meridian at Starkville
New Site at Belgreen (Ala.)
West Union at Vardaman
Wheeler at North Pontotoc
Lady Nole Classic
At Smithville
(G) Hamilton vs. Tremont, 4 p.m.
(B) Tishomingo County vs. Tremont, 5:30 p.m.
(G) Tishomingo County vs. Myrtle, 7 p.m.
(G) Hatley vs. Smithville, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 6
Aberdeen at Caledonia
Hatley at Houlka
Hickory Flat at Belmont (boys)
Ingomar at Pine Grove
Tremont at Alcorn Central
Tupelo at Holly Springs
Wheeler at Mooreville
Saturday, Nov. 7
Wheeler at Tishomingo County (boys)
Bank of Pontotoc Classic
(G) Pontotoc vs. North Delta, 6 p.m.
(B) Pontotoc vs. North Panola, 7:30 p.m.
Grenada Cancer Classic
(G) East Webster vs. Simmons, 10 a.m.
(B) East Webster vs. Winona, 11:30 a.m.
(G) J.Z. George vs. Kosciusko, 1 p.m.
(B) J.Z. George vs. Kosciusko, 2:30 p.m.
(G) Aberdeen vs. Grenada, 4 p.m.
(B) Aberdeen vs. Grenada, 5:30 p.m.
Regents Invitational Tournament
(G) Regents vs. DeSoto Christian, 9 a.m.
(G) Tupelo Christian vs. Independence, 10:15 a.m.
(G) Lewisburg (JV) vs. DeSoto Christian, 11:30 a.m.
(G) Lewisburg vs. Regents, 12:45 p.m.
(B) Regents vs. DeSoto Christian, 2 p.m.