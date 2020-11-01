Tuesday, Nov. 3

Blue Mountain at Hickory Flat

Hernando at Pontotoc

Holly Springs at Center Hill

Houlka at Tupelo Christian

Houston at Bruce

Ingomar at East Union

Lewisburg at H.W. Byers

Mantachie at Wheeler

New Site at Tishomingo County

Oxford at Calhoun City

Regents at Starkville Christian

Saltillo at Belmont (girls)

Smithville at Myrtle (girls)

South Pontotoc at Amory

Walnut at Jumpertown

West Union at North Pontotoc

Hound Dog Classic

At Tupelo

(G) Shannon vs. Ripley, 4 p.m.

(G) Aberdeen vs. Southaven, 5:30 p.m.

(G) Tupelo vs. Lafayette, 7 p.m.

(B) Tupelo vs. Itawamba AHS, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 5

Blue Mountain at East Union

Choctaw County at West Point

Jumpertown at Hickory Flat

Meridian at Starkville

New Site at Belgreen (Ala.)

West Union at Vardaman

Wheeler at North Pontotoc

Lady Nole Classic

At Smithville

(G) Hamilton vs. Tremont, 4 p.m.

(B) Tishomingo County vs. Tremont, 5:30 p.m.

(G) Tishomingo County vs. Myrtle, 7 p.m.

(G) Hatley vs. Smithville, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 6

Aberdeen at Caledonia

Hatley at Houlka

Hickory Flat at Belmont (boys)

Ingomar at Pine Grove

Tremont at Alcorn Central

Tupelo at Holly Springs

Wheeler at Mooreville

Saturday, Nov. 7

Wheeler at Tishomingo County (boys)

Bank of Pontotoc Classic

(G) Pontotoc vs. North Delta, 6 p.m.

(B) Pontotoc vs. North Panola, 7:30 p.m.

Grenada Cancer Classic

(G) East Webster vs. Simmons, 10 a.m.

(B) East Webster vs. Winona, 11:30 a.m.

(G) J.Z. George vs. Kosciusko, 1 p.m.

(B) J.Z. George vs. Kosciusko, 2:30 p.m.

(G) Aberdeen vs. Grenada, 4 p.m.

(B) Aberdeen vs. Grenada, 5:30 p.m.

Regents Invitational Tournament

(G) Regents vs. DeSoto Christian, 9 a.m.

(G) Tupelo Christian vs. Independence, 10:15 a.m.

(G) Lewisburg (JV) vs. DeSoto Christian, 11:30 a.m.

(G) Lewisburg vs. Regents, 12:45 p.m.

(B) Regents vs. DeSoto Christian, 2 p.m.

