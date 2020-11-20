CLASS 5A
West Point (8-3)
at Grenada (7-2)
THE PLAYERS
West Point: RB Cameron Young has rushed for 1,122 yards, 15 TDs on 171 carries. … ATH Christopher Ivy has rushed for 715 yards, 5 TDs on 90 carries; he has completed 14 of 24 passes for 374 yards, 4 TDs. … LB Keon Cunningham has made 89 tackles, 3 sacks.
Grenada: QB Joshua Phillips has completed 52 of 129 passes for 666 yards, 8 TDs and 7 INTs; he has rushed for 582 yards, 4 TDs on 82 carries. … RB Joe Moss has rushed for 733 yards, 8 TDs on 91 carries; he has 8 catches for 123 yards, 1 TD.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, West Point beat Holmes County Central 42-28; Grenada beat Vicksburg 31-14.
Grenada beat West Point 28-21 during the regular season.
West Point is averaging 302.8 rushing yards per game.
West Point is 3-0 against Grenada in the playoffs.
UP NEXT: Winner will face the winner of Ridgeland at Neshoba Central.
CLASS 4A
Corinth (7-3) at Itawamba AHS (7-3)
THE PLAYERS
Corinth: QB Brawner Cregeen has completed 63 of 109 passes for 969 yards, 9 TDs and 4 INTs. … RB Cayden Betts has rushed for 1,273 yards, 20 TDs on 149 carries; he has 20 catches for 258 yards, 3 TDs. … RB Nazarius Jones has rushed for 563 yards, 7 TDs on 80 carries; he has 12 catches for 208 yards, 2 TDs.
Itawamba AHS: QB Ty Davis has completed 88 of 173 passes for 1,221 yards, 14 TDs and 8 INTs. … RB/S Tae Chandler has rushed for 544 yards, 6 TDs on 92 carries; on defense, he has 76 tackles, 3 INTs. … RB/S Isaac Smith has rushed for 217 yards, 4 TDs on 36 carries; on defense, he has 76 tackles, 4 INTs.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, Corinth beat West Lauderdale 52-39; IAHS beat Clarksdale via forfeit.
Corinth beat IAHS 44-31 in the third round of the 2019 playoffs.
The IAHS defense has forced 38 turnovers (24 fumbles, 14 INTs).
Corinth is the reigning 4A state champ.
UP NEXT: Winner will face the winner of Louisville at Pontotoc.
Louisville (10-1) at Pontotoc (10-1)
THE PLAYERS
Louisville: QB Jace Hudspeth has completed 123 of 178 passes for 1,425 yards, 10 TDs and 4 INTs. … RB Jacorey Coleman has rushed for 848 yards, 5 TDs on 174 carries. … DE Ty Cooper has recorded 99 tackles, 33 TFL, 12 sacks, 1 INT.
Pontotoc: QB Conner Armstrong has completed 115 of 195 passes for 1,529 yards, 16 TDs and 5 INTs. … RB Jemarkus Whitfield has rushed for 911 yards, 11 TDs on 144 carries. … RB Jordan Ball has rushed for 606 yards, 8 TDs on 90 carries.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, Louisville beat New Albany 28-15; Pontotoc beat Ripley 32-15.
Louisville is 3-0 against Pontotoc in the playoffs, with wins in 2009, 2018 and 2019.
Pontotoc is looking to reach the North final for the first time since 2016.
Louisville’s Ty Cooper was named Mr. Football in 4A this year.
UP NEXT: Winner will face the winner of Corinth at Itawamba AHS.
CLASS 2A
East Webster (6-4) at Calhoun City (8-2)
THE PLAYERS
East Webster: QB Steven Betts has completed 28 of 67 passes for 628 yards, 6 TDs and 8 INTs; he has rushed for 1,062 yards, 11 TDs on 121 carries. … RB Tyrik Pittman has rushed for 568 yards, 5 TDs on 53 carries. … LB Zy Ford has made 86 tackles, 16 TFL, 4 sacks.
Calhoun City: QB Jackson Lee has completed 63 of 117 passes for 1,019 yards, 12 TDs and 5 INTs; he has rushed for 451 yards, 5 TDs on 87 carries. … RB Jaylen Artberry has rushed for 986 yards, 15 TDs on 123 carries. … DB Jaron Thompson has recorded 28 tackles, 3 INTs.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, East Webster beat Walnut 52-50 in double-overtime; Calhoun City beat Mantachie 60-13.
These division foes did not meet during the regular season due to COVID-19.
Calhoun City is averaging 366.4 yards per game.
East Webster has rushed for more than 300 yards in each of its last four games.
UP NEXT: Winner will face the winner of Northside at East Union.
CLASS 1A
Tupelo Christian (8-2) at Biggersville (11-0)
THE PLAYERS
TCPS: QB Khi Holiday has completed 154 of 250 passes for 2,658 yards, 40 TDs and 11 INTs; he has rushed for 1,279 yards, 25 TDs on 140 carries. … WR John Avery Herrod has made 55 catches for 877 yards, 15 TDs. … WR Noah Foster has made 33 catches for 805 yards, 12 TDs.
Biggersville: QB Drew Rowsey has completed 38 of 55 passes for 622 yards, 14 TDs and 3 INTs; he has rushed for 343 yards, 9 TDs on 44 carries. … RB Goldman Butler has rushed for 1,380 yards, 22 TDs on 130 carries. … DB Dylan Rowsey has made 3 INTs.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, TCPS beat Ashland 62-0; Biggersville beat West Lowndes 36-14.
Biggersville beat TCPS 46-21 during the regular season.
The all-time series is tied 4-4, and this is the first playoff meeting between these teams.
Biggersville is averaging 53.3 points per game, while TCPS averages 50.4.
UP NEXT: Winner will face the winner of Baldwyn at Nanih Waiya.
OTHER PLAYOFF GAMES
Class 6A
Second Round
Hernando (7-4) at Oxford (10-0)
Oxford puts its 23-game win streak on the line against a fellow Division 1-6A member. The Chargers beat Hernando 37-27 three weeks ago with a 24-point third quarter. QB tandem Trip Maxwell and Michael Harvey have combined for 1,608 yards, 21 TDs and 8 INT. LB Tristan Shorter has 54 tackles, 11 TFL and 4 INTs • with 3 returned for TDs.
Class 3A
Third Round
Amory (9-1) at Winona (9-1)
Amory enters the game averaging 31.0 ppg, while Winona averages 39.1 ppg. Amory QB Hunter Jones is 138 of 208 for 2,309 yards, 25 TDs and 6 INTs. RB Charleston French has 883 yards and 6 TDs on 154 carries. WR Jay Hampton has 897 yards and 9 TDs on 40 receptions. Amory won the only playoff meeting between the two teams, 14-7, back in 2005.
Class 2A
Third Round
Northside (7-0) at East Union (9-1)
Northside gave up its first score of the year last week in a 30-8 win over Eupora. East Union RB Colton Plunk has 1,575 yards and 29 TDs on 143 carries. WR Micah Fulgham has 247 yards and 1 TD on 15 receptions. This is East Union’s first time in the third round, while Northside was the 2A runner-up last season.
Class 1A
Second Round
Baldwyn (6-3) at Nanih Waiya (10-0)
Baldwyn is in the midst of its 20th- consecutive postseason appearance. Nanih Waiya is the two-time defending 1A champ. Baldwyn QB Maddux Richey is 72 of 121 for 991 yards, 15 TDs and 4 INTs. WR Blake McGaughy has 332 yards and 5 TDs on 25 receptions. The Warriors beat Baldwyn 42-14 in last year’s second round.
Brad Locke, Dillon Barnes