Smithville (2-4, 2-3) at Tupelo Christian (4-2, 4-1)
THE PLAYERS
Smithville: QB Tyler Lann has completed 22 of 49 passes for 228 yards, 3 TDs and 8 INTs; he has rushed for 146 yards, 1 TD on 41 carries. … RB Dylan Christian has rushed for 486 yards, 6 TDs on 103 carries. … LB Chandler Woodham has recorded 53 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 fumble recoveries.
TCPS: QB Khi Holiday has completed 89 of 150 passes for 1,587 yards, 21 TDs and 5 INTs; he has rushed for 989 yards, 20 TDs on 98 carries. … WR Noah Foster has made 21 catches for 595 yards, 7 TDs. … LB Tucker Huggins has recorded 52 tackles, 4 TFL.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Smithville beat Okolona 26-20; TCPS beat Vardaman 63-14.
• This is a Division 2-1A game.
• Smithville beat TCPS 34-26 last season.
• TCPS is averaging 440 yards of total offense per game.
UP NEXT: Smithville at Nanih Waiya; TCPS hosts Okolona.
Baldwyn (2-3, 2-2) at H.W. Byers (3-3, 2-2)
THE PLAYERS
Baldwyn: QB Maddux Richey has completed 39 of 77 passes for 487 yards, 5 TDs and 3 INTs. … WR Blake McGaughy has made 14 catches for 168 yards, 3 TDs. … LB Joseph Harper has recorded 28 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 forced fumbles.
H.W. Byers: QB Michael James has completed 92 of 165 passes for 1,019 yards, 9 TDs and 6 INTs; he has rushed for 400 yards, 4 TDs on 34 carries. … WR/CB Malik Glover has made 26 catches for 400 yards, 4 TDs; on defense, he has 3 INTs. … WR/DB Devin Moore has made 30 catches for 427 yards, 4 TDs; on defense he has 5 INTs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Baldwyn beat Ashland 50-0; H.W. Byers beat Myrtle via forfeit.
• Two of Baldwyn’s losses are forfeits due to COVID-19.
• These teams are part of a four-way tie for third in Division 1-1A.
• Baldwyn’s defense has forced seven turnovers.
UP NEXT: Baldwyn at Falkner; H.W. Byers at Biggersville.
Brad Locke