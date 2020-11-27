6A NORTH Finals
Oxford (11-0) at Clinton (9-2)
THE PLAYERS
Oxford: RB Omar Howell has rushed for 635 yards, 9 TDs on 141 carries. … LB Tristan Shorter has recorded 59 tackles, 5 INTs. … K/P Jack Tannehill has made 14 of 17 field goals with a long of 45 yards; he’s also averaging 43 yards per punt.
Clinton: QB Caleb Miller has completed 86 of 136 passes for 1,290 yards, 17 TDs and 4 INTs; he has rushed for 815 yards, 12 TDs on 148 carries. … RB Montavious Warren has rushed for 502 yards, 4 TDs on 96 carries. … DB Robin Gray has made 72 tackles, 6 TFL, 4 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, Oxford beat Hernando 41-26; Clinton beat Warren Central 18-14.
Oxford, the reigning 6A state champion, has won 24-straight games.
This is the first meeting between these teams.
Clinton is allowing 14.9 ppg, while Oxford is allowing 19.3.
UP NEXT: Winner will face the winner of Northwest Rankin at Oak Grove.
5A NORTH Finals
West Point (9-3) at Ridgeland (9-2)
THE PLAYERS
West Point: RB Cameron Young has rushed for 1,283 yards, 18 TDs on 190 carries. … WR Shavontre Ryland has made 31 catches for 482 yards, 2 TDs. … DL Jaylin Rush has recorded 52 tackles, 7 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries.
Ridgeland: QB Zy McDonald has completed 177 of 281 passes for 2,722 yards, 33 TDs and 6 INTs; he has rushed for 835 yards, 7 TDs on 106 carries. … WR Richard Mays has made 56 catches for 1,093 yards, 14 TDs. … DB Kendreal Thompson has made 48 tackles, 6 TFL.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, West Point beat Grenada 28-14; Ridgeland beat Neshoba Central 32-29.
This is West Point’s sixth-straight trip to the North final.
Ridgeland is seeking its first state championship berth.
West Point is 3-0 all-time vs. Ridgeland – all in the playoffs.
UP NEXT: Winner will face the winner of West Jones at Pascagoula.
4A NORTH Finals
Itawamba AHS (8-3) at Louisville (11-1)
THE PLAYERS
Itawamba AHS: QB Ty Davis has completed 107 of 208 passes for 1,589 yards, 19 TDs and 11 INTs. … RB/S Tae Chandler has rushed for 574 yards, 7 TDs on 103 carries; on defense, he has 101 tackles, 5 INTs. … S Isaac Smith has recorded 94 tackles, 4 INTs, 5 fumble recoveries.
Louisville: QB Jace Hudspeth has passed for 1,616 yards, 12 TDs. … RB Jacorey Coleman has rushed for 978 yards, 5 TDs. … DE Ty Cooper has made 106 tackles, 36 TFL, 12 sacks, 1 INT.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, IAHS beat Corinth 23-18; Louisville beat Pontotoc 28-7.
This is Louisville’s third North final in the past four years.
This is Itawamba’s second trip to the North final, the other coming in 2009.
IAHS has forced 46 turnovers.
UP NEXT: Winner will face the winner of Mendenhall at Poplarville.
2A NORTH Finals
East Union (10-1) at Calhoun City (9-2)
THE PLAYERS
East Union: RB Colton Plunk has rushed for 1,829 yards, 32 TDs on 196 carries. … ATH Hayden Roberts has completed 33 of 59 passes for 422 yards, 4 TDs and 2 INTs; he has 31 carries for 176 yards, 2 TDs, plus 5 catches for 168 yards, 2 TDs. … QB Rett Johnson has completed 19 of 42 passes for 490 yards, 4 TDs and 1 INT.
Calhoun City: QB Jackson Lee has passed for 1,156 yards, 12 TDs; he has 522 yards, 7 TDs rushing. … RB Jaylen Artberry has rushed for 1,053 yards, 15 TDs; he also has 11 catches for 193 yards, 3 TDs. … LB Kajarrious Conner has recorded 45 tackles, 8 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 INT.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, East Union beat Northside 26-22; Calhoun City beat East Webster 30-14.
This is East Union’s first North final appearance.
This is Calhoun City’s 10th North final in the past 15 years.
These teams have met once, in 2015, with Calhoun City winning 55-6.
UP NEXT: Winner will face the winner of Enterprise-Clarke at Taylorsville.
1A NORTH Finals
Biggersville (12-0) at Nanih Waiya (11-0)
THE PLAYERS
Biggersville: RB Goldman Butler has rushed for 1,643 yards, 24 TDs on 171 carries. … WR Zae Davis has 19 catches for 286 yards, 8 TDs. … RB Dylan Rowsey has rushed for 166 yards, 1 TD on 27 carries.
Nanih Waiya: QB Tanner Courtney has completed 49 of 87 passes for 641 yards, 9 TDs and 3 INTs. … RB Austin Sanders has rushed for 1,497 yards, 19 TDs on 184 carries. … LB Taylor Higginbothan has recorded 111 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 1 INT.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, Biggersville beat Tupelo Christian 32-17; Nanih Waiya beat Baldwyn 36-3.
Nanih Waiya has won two-straight 1A state titles and boasts a 25-game winning streak.
This is Biggersville’s first North finals appearance. This is the first meeting between these teams.
UP NEXT: Winner will face the winner of Simmons at Lumberton.
Brad Locke