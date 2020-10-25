HOW THEY FARED
LARGE SCHOOLS
1. Oxford (7-0): Beat Olive Branch 39-0. This week: at Hernando.
2. Starkville (6-1): Idle. This week: Idle.
3. Pontotoc (7-1): Beat Itawamba AHS 24-21. This week: at Shannon.
4. West Point (5-3): Beat Columbus 47-14. This week: at New Hope.
5. Corinth (6-2): Beat Ripley 35-20. This week: hosts North Pontotoc.
SMALL SCHOOLS
1. Amory (7-1): Beat Booneville 31-20. This week: hosts Belmont.
2. Booneville (5-2): Lost to Amory 31-20. This week: at Nettleton.
3. Biggersville (8-0): Beat Falkner 66-0. This week: hosts H.W. Byers.
4. Nettleton (6-1): Beat Alcorn Central 37-0. This week: hosts Booneville.
5. Calhoun City (5-2): Idle. This week: hosts J.Z. George.
LOOKING BACK
Amory essentially locked in the Division 1-3A title with a 31-20 win over Booneville. ... Oxford extended its winning streak to 20 games with a dominant 39-0 win over 1-6A rival Olive Branch. ... Pontotoc defeated last year’s Division 2-4A champ Itawamba AHS 24-21, reclaiming the No. 1 seed for the first time since 2017. ... Corinth escaped a scare from Ripley for a 35-20 win and their second-straight Div. 1-4A title.
LOOKING AHEAD
Booneville gets no rest after their first division loss as they travel to Nettleton to determine the No. 2 seed in 1-3A. ... New Albany and Ripley meet in the regular-season finale with the No. 2 spot in Div. 1-4A on the line. ... Tupelo hosts Horn Lake as they ride a four-game win streak, one due to forfeit. ... East Webster goes to Bruce in a game they must win to make the 2A playoffs after forfeiting two Division 2-2A games due to COVID-19.
STAR POWER
Corinth RB Cayden Betts rushed for 175 yards and 3 TDs on 18 carries. He also added his fourth kickoff return for a TD this season in the 35-20 win over Ripley. ... TCPS QB Khi Holiday was 17 of 25, 303 yards, 7 TDs and 3 INT, and added 92 yards and 1 TD on 11 carries in a 57-0 win over Smithville on Thursday. ... New Albany RB C.J. Hill posted 253 yards and 2 TDs on 15 carries in a 56-7 win over Tishomingo County. ... Amory RB Charleston French rushed for 153 yards and 2 TDs, adding another score on a TD reception in their 31-20 win over Booneville.
Dillon Barnes