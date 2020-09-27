HOW THEY FARED
(Rankings updated on Monday)
LARGE SCHOOLS
1. Starkville (4-0): Beat Meridian 38-20. This week: at Germantown.
2. West Point (3-1): Beat Lafayette 21-15. This week: at Saltillo.
3. Oxford (3-0): Beat Southaven 31-28. This week: hosts Lewisburg.
4. Corinth (2-2): Lost to MRA 51-17. This week: at Tishomingo County.
5. Pontotoc (3-1): Beat Ripley 31-20. This week: hosts Mooreville .
SMALL SCHOOLS
1. Amory (3-1): Lost to New Albany 31-10. This week: at Kossuth.
2. Booneville (2-1): Idle. This week: at Alcorn Central.
3. Biggersville (4-0): Beat Myrtle 52-0. This week: hosts Ashland.
4. Nettleton (3-0): Beat Aberdeen 20-0. This week: hosts Belmont.
5. Houston (2-2): Beat Itawamba AHS 28-14. This week: hosts Noxubee County.
LOOKING BACK
West Point continues to be a thorn in Lafayette’s side. The Green Wave defeated the Commodores 21-15 for a sixth-straight win over their Division 1-5A rival dating back to 2017. ... Hernando picked up its first ever win over Tupelo, 21-19. ... Biggersville rolled over Myrtle 52-0 in a Division 1-1A meeting. The Lions have outscored their opponents 116-0 over the last two weeks. ... New Albany knocked off previously unbeaten Amory 31-10 with a dominant performance up front.
LOOKING AHEAD
Amory gets its chance to bounce back with a tough Division 1-3A game at Kossuth. ... Calhoun City, fresh off its second-straight win of the season, will get tested again on the road against East Webster. ... A injury-ridden Tupelo squad visits Olive Branch (4-0) this Friday. ... Itawamba AHS looks toward a much-improved South Pontotoc team, which is coming off a 38-7 win over Walnut.
STAR POWER
Tupelo Christian QB Khi Holiday broke the school record with 560 total yards and 9 TDs last week but broke his own record a week later with 9 TDs on offense and a pick-6 on defense for 10 TDs in a 69-21 win over Noxapater. ... Biggersville’s Zae Davis had two punt returns for 105 yards and 2 TDs, plus RB Goldman Butler had 169 yards and 4 TDs on 16 carries in a 52-0 win over Myrtle. ... Mooreville RB Alyk Houle totaled 5 TDs in a 48-22 win over Mantachie.
Dillon Barnes