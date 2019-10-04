Thursday
Oxford 21, Lewisburg 3
Friday
Amory 43, Kossuth 14
Baldwyn 60, Coldwater 12
Biggersville 56, Ashland 0
Booneville 47, Alcorn Central 0
Calhoun Academy 34, Kemper Academy 20
Calhoun City 28, East Webster 7
Choctaw County 37, Aberdeen 14
Corinth 56, Tishomingo County 7
East Union 54, Mantachie 29
Eupora 5, Bruce 2
Hatley 31, Northpoint Christian 27
Independence 34, Holly Springs 14
Itawamba AHS 47, South Pontotoc 14
Lafayette 24, Grenada 21
Marshall Academy 42, Tunica Academy 6
Myrtle 47, Falkner 0
Nettleton 42, Belmont 15
North Pontotoc 30, Ripley 7
Noxubee County 19, Houston 12
Oak Hill 35, Rossville Christian 7
Okolona 20, Hamilton 0
Olive Branch 24, Tupelo 14
Pontotoc 35, Mooreville 17
Potts Camp 15, Strayhorn 7
Shannon 32, Caledonia 10
Smithville 50, Vardaman 21
Starkville 27, Germantown 0
Pillow Academy 35, Starkville Academy 7
Thrasher at Byers
Walnut 28, J.Z. George 25
West Point 34, Saltillo 7
Open dates: Hebron Christian, New Albany, Tupelo Christian