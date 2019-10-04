djr-2019-10-05-sport-pontotoc-whitfield-arp1

Pontotoc's Jemarkus Whitfield runs on the Mooreville defense in the third quarter.

 Adam Robison | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

Thursday

Oxford 21, Lewisburg 3

Friday

Amory 43, Kossuth 14

Baldwyn 60, Coldwater 12

Biggersville 56, Ashland 0

Booneville 47, Alcorn Central 0

Calhoun Academy 34, Kemper Academy 20

Calhoun City 28, East Webster 7

Choctaw County 37, Aberdeen 14

Corinth 56, Tishomingo County 7

East Union 54, Mantachie 29

Eupora 5, Bruce 2

Hatley 31, Northpoint Christian 27

Independence 34, Holly Springs 14

Itawamba AHS 47, South Pontotoc 14

Lafayette 24, Grenada 21

Marshall Academy 42, Tunica Academy 6

Myrtle 47, Falkner 0

Nettleton 42, Belmont 15

North Pontotoc 30, Ripley 7

Noxubee County 19, Houston 12

Oak Hill 35, Rossville Christian 7

Okolona 20, Hamilton 0

Olive Branch 24, Tupelo 14

Pontotoc 35, Mooreville 17

Potts Camp 15, Strayhorn 7

Shannon 32, Caledonia 10

Smithville 50, Vardaman 21

Starkville 27, Germantown 0

Pillow Academy 35, Starkville Academy 7

Thrasher at Byers

Walnut 28, J.Z. George 25

West Point 34, Saltillo 7

Open dates: Hebron Christian, New Albany, Tupelo Christian

