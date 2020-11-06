Class 4A North playoffs
Clarksdale 21, North Pontotoc 7
Itawamba AHS 34, Leake Central 18
Louisville 26, Caledonia 13
Pontotoc 38, Choctaw Central 24
Ripley 34, Yazoo City 28
West Lauderdale def. Shannon by forfeit
Byes: Corinth, New Albany
Class 3A North playoffs
Choctaw County 31, Water Valley 14
Nettleton 31, Humphreys County 0
North Panola 45, Aberdeen 12
Noxubee County 54, Byhalia 6
Senatobia 7, Houston 6
Winona 48, Kossuth 33
Byes: Amory, Booneville
Class 2A North playoffs
Calhoun City 44, Riverside 6
East Union 57, O’Bannon 6
East Webster 41, Pelahatchie 13
Eupora 47, Madison St. Joseph 0
J.Z. George 28, Pisgah 13
Mantachie 45, Coahoma County 34
Northside 50, Strayhorn 0
Walnut 48, Marks Palmer 32
Regular season
Baldwyn 57, Myrtle 8 (Thurs.)
Clinton 35, Starkville 7
Coldwater def. Falkner by forfeit
French Camp at Smithville
Hamilton 26, Coffeeville 12
H.W. Byers at Ashland
Lake Cormorant 26, Lafayette 14
Nanih Waiya 41, Okolona 20 (Thurs.)
Oxford 25, Tupelo 14
Saltillo at Columbus
Thrasher at Biggersville, canceled
Tupelo Christian at West Lowndes
Vardaman 26, Noxapater 6
West Point 40, Center Hill 21