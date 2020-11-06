djr-2020-11-07-sport-itawamba-feature-arp4

Logan Wiggington, a player with Itawamba AHS, leaps through the air as he runs out of the tunnel and onto the field with his teammates ready to take on Leake Central.

 Adam Robison | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

Class 4A North playoffs

Clarksdale 21, North Pontotoc 7

Itawamba AHS 34, Leake Central 18

Louisville 26, Caledonia 13

Pontotoc 38, Choctaw Central 24

Ripley 34, Yazoo City 28

West Lauderdale def. Shannon by forfeit

Byes: Corinth, New Albany

Class 3A North playoffs

Choctaw County 31, Water Valley 14

Nettleton 31, Humphreys County 0

North Panola 45, Aberdeen 12

Noxubee County 54, Byhalia 6 

Senatobia 7, Houston 6

Winona 48, Kossuth 33

Byes: Amory, Booneville

Class 2A North playoffs

Calhoun City 44, Riverside 6

East Union 57, O’Bannon 6

East Webster 41, Pelahatchie 13

Eupora 47, Madison St. Joseph 0

J.Z. George 28, Pisgah 13

Mantachie 45, Coahoma County 34

Northside 50, Strayhorn 0

Walnut 48, Marks Palmer 32

Regular season

Baldwyn 57, Myrtle 8 (Thurs.)

Clinton 35, Starkville 7

Coldwater def. Falkner by forfeit

French Camp at Smithville

Hamilton 26, Coffeeville 12

H.W. Byers at Ashland

Lake Cormorant 26, Lafayette 14

Nanih Waiya 41, Okolona 20 (Thurs.)

Oxford 25, Tupelo 14

Saltillo at Columbus

Thrasher at Biggersville, canceled

Tupelo Christian at West Lowndes

Vardaman 26, Noxapater 6

West Point 40, Center Hill 21

