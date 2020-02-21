MHSAA BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
SECOND ROUND
GIRLS
Class 6A
North
Olive Branch 77, Murrah 51
Germantown 48, Madison Central 39
Hernando 54, Starkville 36
Clinton 58, Tupelo 47
South
Pearl 79, D’Iberville 49
Harrison Central 39, Oak Grove 33
Meridian 59, Terry 35
Brandon 51, St. Martin 48
Class 5A
North
Lafayette 58, Callaway 46
Columbus 44, Holmes County Central 40
Neshoba Central 45, New Hope 35
Vicksburg 56, Cleveland Central 51
South
Jim Hill 83, South Jones 75
Laurel 53, Wayne County 32
Brookhaven 79, Natchez 43
Hattiesburg 54, Forest Hill 39
Class 4A
North
Ripley 55, Louisville 49
Northeast Lauderdale 62, Clarksdale 51
Pontotoc 76, Greenwood 55
Choctaw Central 61, Tishomingo County 41
South
Raymond 68, Greene County 55
Purvis 48, South Pike 45
McComb 57, Stone 42
Moss Point 56, Sumrall 27
Class 3A
North
Belmont 64, Aberdeen 32
Ruleville Central 65, Independence 49
Senatobia 68, Amory 31
Kossuth 60, Houston 47
South
Yazoo County at Franklin County
Tylertown at Southeast Lauderdale
Crystal Springs 53, Forest 34
Jefferson Davis County 76, Kemper County 54
Class 2A
North
New Site 75, Madison St. Joseph 20
Coahoma County 47, East Webster 32
Calhoun City 71, Leland 37
Walnut 46, Pelahatchie 35
South
West Lincoln 62, Union 50
Bay Springs 54, East Marion 40
Taylorsville 45, Newton 43
Puckett 62, Scott Central 44
Class 1A
North
Pine Grove 59, Tupelo Christian 44
Hickory Flat 58, Wheeler 49
Baldwyn 65, Ashland 33
Ingomar 65, Myrtle 49
South
Simmons 59, Leake County 57, OT
West Lowndes 56, Lumberton 45
Shaw 57, Sebastopol 44
Sacred Heart 49, Ethel 42