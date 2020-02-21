MHSAA BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

SECOND ROUND

GIRLS

Class 6A

North

Olive Branch 77, Murrah 51

Germantown 48, Madison Central 39

Hernando 54, Starkville 36

Clinton 58, Tupelo 47

South

Pearl 79, D’Iberville 49

Harrison Central 39, Oak Grove 33

Meridian 59, Terry 35

Brandon 51, St. Martin 48

Class 5A

North

Lafayette 58, Callaway 46

Columbus 44, Holmes County Central 40

Neshoba Central 45, New Hope 35

Vicksburg 56, Cleveland Central 51

South

Jim Hill 83, South Jones 75

Laurel 53, Wayne County 32

Brookhaven 79, Natchez 43

Hattiesburg 54, Forest Hill 39

Class 4A

North

Ripley 55, Louisville 49

Northeast Lauderdale 62, Clarksdale 51

Pontotoc 76, Greenwood 55

Choctaw Central 61, Tishomingo County 41

South

Raymond 68, Greene County 55

Purvis 48, South Pike 45

McComb 57, Stone 42

Moss Point 56, Sumrall 27

Class 3A

North

Belmont 64, Aberdeen 32

Ruleville Central 65, Independence 49

Senatobia 68, Amory 31

Kossuth 60, Houston 47

South

Yazoo County at Franklin County

Tylertown at Southeast Lauderdale

Crystal Springs 53, Forest 34

Jefferson Davis County 76, Kemper County 54

Class 2A

North

New Site 75, Madison St. Joseph 20

Coahoma County 47, East Webster 32

Calhoun City 71, Leland 37

Walnut 46, Pelahatchie 35

South

West Lincoln 62, Union 50

Bay Springs 54, East Marion 40

Taylorsville 45, Newton 43

Puckett 62, Scott Central 44

Class 1A

North

Pine Grove 59, Tupelo Christian 44

Hickory Flat 58, Wheeler 49

Baldwyn 65, Ashland 33

Ingomar 65, Myrtle 49

South

Simmons 59, Leake County 57, OT

West Lowndes 56, Lumberton 45

Shaw 57, Sebastopol 44

Sacred Heart 49, Ethel 42

