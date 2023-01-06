• Breakdown: Not only is this a top-10 battle, it’s a critical Division 2-4A showdown. No. 7 South Pontotoc (16-1, 3-0) is on a 13-game winning streak, but No. 4 Pontotoc (15-2, 4-0) has won seven in a row in this series since it resumed in the 2019-20 season. The Warriors won all three meetings last season.
• Leaders – Pontotoc: G Tyler Shephard 23.2 ppg, 5.3 rpg; G Zane Tipler 21.6 ppg, 7.2 apg; G Adin Johnson 14.2 ppg, 3.5 apg. South Pontotoc: F Pacey Mathews 20.6 ppg, 8.4 rpg; G Nash Guerin 8.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg; G Braydon Gazaway 7.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg.
• Coach speak: “Pontotoc is extremely talented and plays unbelievably hard. We have to figure out a way to control the pace somehow.” – South Pontotoc coach Chris Vandiver
WHAT ELSE TO WATCH
• The Lee County Tournament tips off today at Nettleton. Saltillo’s boys and Nettleton’s girls are the defending champs. … In Day 2 of the Alcorn County tournament, surging Alcorn Central (10-5) takes on Kossuth (10-4) in a girls semifinal game. … On Saturday, the Tangle on the Trail in Pontotoc will feature several boys teams from the area and around the state. Matchups include Moss Point vs. Horn Lake, Biloxi vs. Starkville and Pontotoc vs. Holmes County Central.
