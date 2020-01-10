HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS INSIDER
Game to Watch
Today: Tupelo at Olive Branch girls (6 p.m.)
Breakdown: The Daily Journal No. 1-ranked Tupelo girls (17-1) have won seven straight games entering Division 1-6A play. Olive Branch (12-3), the defending Class 5A state champions now in 6A, has not lost a game to a team in Mississippi this season. The Conquistadors are led by Memphis signee Endya Buford. These two teams played once last year, which Tupelo won, 55-51.
Leaders – Tupelo: Che’mya Carouthers 15 ppg, G Jaliscia Florence 6.4 ppg, 5.7 rpg; G Halle Traylor 13.6 ppg. Olive Branch: G Endya Buford 23.5 ppg; G Rhema Pegues 15 ppg.
Coach Speak: “Olive Branch plays a very fast tempo and they’re very long and athletic. What they do causes a lot of teams problems, then you add their press, and it really pushes their tempo even faster. They’ll probably be the fastest team we’ve seen all year.” Tupelo coach Matt Justice said.
What Else to Watch: The Lee County Tournament wraps up tonight with the girls championship at 7 p.m. and the boys championship at 8:30 p.m. The Tippah, Alcorn, Monroe, and Prentiss County Tournaments all continue play. The No. 6-ranked Holly Springs boys will play Lausanne (Tenn.) in the Ultimate South Showcase at Lausanne Collegiate School.