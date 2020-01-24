Game to Watch
Potts Camp at New Site boys
(7:30 p.m. today)
• Breakdown: This matchup will likely decide the No. 1 and No. 2 seed in the Division 1-2A tournament. Potts Camp (16-4, 3-0) will have size to its advantage with four players over 6-foot-4, including 6-8 Walter Hamilton and 6-5 Mitchell Saulsberry. New Site (22-2, 2-0) has one of the state’s best 3-point shooters in Walker Moreland and the Royals’ defense is allowing only 41 ppg.
• Leaders – Potts Camp: F Mitchell Saulsberry 19.7 ppg, 14.3 rpg, 2.2 bpg; F Walter Hamilton 13.7 ppg, 10.1 rpg, 4.3 bpg. New Site: G Carson Fitzsimmons 16.5 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 2.4 apg; G Walker Moreland 15.6 ppg, 3.2 apg, 2.2 spg.
• Coach Speak: “Going over there, it’s not going to be an easy task by any means. They’re a really good team, a really disciplined team. … We can’t get over there and be forced to play their style of ball. We have to play our style of ball.” - Potts Camp coach Jeremy Dillard.
What Else to Watch
• In 1A boys action, two premier matchups take place with Coffeeville at Houlka and Falkner at Pine Grove. In 2-4A, the South Pontotoc girls (15-8, 3-3) take on Itawamba AHS (9-12, 4-2). On Saturday, the Hotbed Classic (boys) and Robertson’s Challenge (girls) will feature all-day events.