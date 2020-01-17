Game to Watch
Pine Grove at Biggersville boys
(7:30 p.m. today)
• Breakdown: Both Pine Grove (17-3, 4-0) and Biggersville (15-0, 5-0) are undefeated in Division 1-1A, so whichever team wins will put itself in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 seed in the division tournament. The game features two of the area’s most electric scorers in Biggersville’s Hunter Stacy and Pine Grove’s Carson Rowland.
Leaders – Pine Grove: G Carson Rowland 20.3 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 4.6 apg, 3.4 spg; G Jack Hudson 11.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg. Biggersville: G Hunter Stacy 25.1 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 3 apg, 2 spg; G Te’lick Barnett 15.1 ppg, 9 rpg.
• Coach Speak: “This is going to be a tough game. I think both teams realize the importance of it. Pine Grove is well coached and they have shooters all over the floor.” – Biggersville coach Cliff Little
What Else to Watch
• The top two boys teams in Division 2-4A face off with Pontotoc (13-6, 5-0) traveling to Caledonia (10-4, 4-1). A premier Division 1-5A game takes place with Center Hill boys (15-6, 2-0) at Saltillo (19-1, 2-0). The Union County Tournament continues tonight with three semifinal games.