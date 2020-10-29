The 2020-21 high school basketball season is starting right on time.
Unlike football and other fall sports, basketball has not been knocked off schedule by COVID-19. Several area teams will be in action tonight and through the weekend.
Among tonight’s games is Houlka at Ingomar, the reigning Class 1A state champion. The Falcons will be without star Zach Shugars – who hit the game-winning shot in last season’s state title game – due to a knee injury.
Saturday features the annual Hound Dog Classic at Tupelo. There will be nine games, including New Albany versus New Site girls, Pontotoc versus Holly Springs boys and Tupelo versus Starkville boys.
Also, Calhoun City is hosting the annual Leonard Holland Classic, with five games on tap.