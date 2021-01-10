Monday, Jan. 11

Amory at Itawamba AHS

Center Hill at Saltillo

Corinth at Nettleton

Tupelo Christian at Vardaman

Tuesday, Jan. 12

Columbus at Vardaman

Itawamba AHS at Shannon

Lake Cormorant at Lafayette

Lewisburg at Tupelo

Mooreville at Pontotoc

Nettleton at Booneville

New Albany at Tishomingo County

North Pontotoc at Corinth

Thursday, Jan. 14

Mooreville at Shannon

Ripley at North Pontotoc

Friday, Jan. 15

Amory at Booneville

Caledonia at Mooreville

Corinth at New Albany

Germantown at Starkville

Hernando at Oxford

Nettleton at Tupelo Christian

Pontotoc at Itawamba AHS

Shannon at South Pontotoc

West Point at Byhalia

Saturday, Jan. 16

DeSoto Central at Pontotoc

North Pontotoc at South Pontotoc

